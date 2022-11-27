Margot Robbie is one of the most trending names at this point. The actor is involved in not one but multiple exciting projects, one being the much-spoken-about and viral on the Internet, the Barbie movie. The actor was also in the news for being the lead in the spin-off to the Pirates Of The Caribbean which didn’t reportedly progress and is in production hell as of now. But no one can deny, the most recall-worthy part the actor ever played was Naomi Lapaglia in The Wolf Of Wall Street.

It was 2013 when The Wolf Of Wall Street came to life starring Leonardo DiCaprio. While there were too many big names already attached to the project, the breakthrough performance as per the critical acclaim was that of Margot, who played a very complex part. The clippings of her performance are to date viral on the Internet and make their way to the trending section every once in a while.

Advertisement

Advertisement

But the most spoken-about scene has to be the one where Margot Robbie goes n*de with Leonardo DiCaprio. The actor has now opened up on her method to shoot that scene and how she cracked it. Below is everything you need to know about this quirky update of the day.

According to a Giant Freakin Robot report, Margot Robbie opened up on shooting that naked sequence with Leonardo DiCaprio. She revealed that she had a few shots before it. “I’m not going to lie, I had a couple of shots of tequila before that scene because I was nervous…very, very nervous,” she said.

Explaining her prep further for The Wolf Of Wall Street scene with Leonardo DiCaprio, Margot said, “Honestly, I know it sounds silly now, knowing how big the movie became, at the time I thought, ‘No one is going to notice me in this film. It kind of doesn’t matter what I do in this film because everyone is going to be focused on Leo [DiCaprio] and everything.”

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

Must Read: Did Chris Hemsworth Hint Thor’s Death In Avengers: The Kang Dynasty With His Latest Comments?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News