The biggest mystery about who the next James Bond will be after Daniel Craig’s exit from the mantle refuses to die. It’s now been a year and we have only heard speculations from various sources that have the names Henry Cavill, Idris Elba, and a couple more as the strongest contender. Over the years there have been many actors who have wanted to and even tried to have their names considered. But did you know even before Craig walked the ground as the British spy, it was Wolverine game Hugh Jackman who was considered?

Yes, you heard that right. Hugh became a household name in no time as he decided to enter the X-Men family to play Wolverine, a character that had the most fans’ frenzy amid everyone else across the globe. It was obvious that many more IP roles were about to come his way and even the bigger ones. But no one could have thought that one of them was also Bond.

Hugh Jackman in his recent chat has now confirmed that he was offered to play James Bond in the movies after Pierce Brosnan. The actor opened up about choosing roles and how he didn’t want to get stereotyped back in the day. Below is everything that the Deadpool 3 actor has to say about the same.

As per Comicbook, talking about choosing parts back in the day, Hugh Jackman said, “I didn’t want to do the same things. You know, the role of the hero action star. I mean, it was the meat-and-potatoes of a lot of American films, that archetype. It was all various forms of heroic guys in tough situations. I was like, ‘Uh, no. This is a problem.'”

Hugh Jackman later revealed that the execs at EON productions indeed made a call back in the day and offered him James Bond for Casino Royale. “I had a look at it. I was like, ‘If I’m doing that and Wolverine, I’ll have no time to do anything else.’ I clearly find it more interesting to play people who color outside the lines,” he said.

The part then went to Daniel Craig who successfully carried the mantle for around 15 years. We can only wonder what the world would be like if Hugh Jackman was the 007 prodigy. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more information.

