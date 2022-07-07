Margot Robbie is a name that all of us must have read or heard in the past few weeks, owing to the recent buzz around her upcoming movie Barbie. The actress’ career is booming with exciting new roles, and one of them is in Greta Gerwig’s movie on the Mattel toy.

She will be playing the titular role with Ryan Gosling as Ken. A perfect casting, one must say. Their photos from the sets have been going viral, and both are often seen dressed up in loud, neon-coloured outfits. We can’t wait for the release of the movie.

While talking about Margot Robbie, a new source suggests that the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actress could be finally making her MCU debut in “one of the biggest” roles. As per Giant Freakin Robot, the actress is close to bagging a role in the Marvel franchise, and though it wasn’t revealed what character it could be, speculations are towards Emma Frost.

Emma Frost is known for her association with the X-Men and can be a suitable role for Margot Robbie. Besides, there are already rumours around the comeback of Hugh Jackman as Wolverine. Maybe a movie can be made with both the actors in it? It’s a long shot but something that we would love to see.

However, no confirmation has been made on Robbie’s MCU debut as of yet, and these are also just rumours. Meanwhile, there is another big franchise that she is being eyed for, and that is Pirates of the Caribbean.

Previously, the producer of the franchise spoke about Johnny Depp’s return and said that it won’t be happening anytime soon, but revealed that two scripts for Pirates of the Caribbean 6 are written. One with Margot Robbie in mind and one without. Only time will tell what the future is for the actress.

