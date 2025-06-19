Margot Robbie was nearly on the viral thriller train! According to an IMDB Trivia, The Girl on the Train was reportedly eyeing her for the role of Megan Hipwell, a troubled character tangled in mystery and suburban secrets. Robbie didn’t bite. So in stepped Haley Bennett, and the rest took a sharp, moody turn down the tracks.

Bennett might’ve taken the window seat in hindsight, but she steered the story through some seriously bumpy storytelling. As Megan she delivered a performance that flirted with the kind of haunted vulnerability Robbie is known for. Some even say she channeled her inner Robbie, which is fitting since the Babylon star was originally in the conversation for the part.

The Girl On The Train Falls Flat In Certain Areas Despite A Star-Studded Cast

Haley Bennett wasn’t alone. The movie’s cast list reads like a prestige thriller dream: Emily Blunt, Rebecca Ferguson, Allison Janney, Edgar Ramirez, and Lisa Kudrow. Blunt, in particular, stood out and racked up some serious award-season buzz, nabbing a SAG nod and a BAFTA nomination for her role as the alcoholic divorcée Rachel Watson.

But while the talent was stacked, the execution wobbled. Ramírez adopted a Spanish accent for a character that was supposed to be Arabic. Janney, as the steely detective, didn’t quite stick the landing. The performances felt unusually flat for such a strong lineup. Something clearly got lost in the direction or translation from page to screen. Whether that’s a nod to Friends or just a happy coincidence, it was one of the few zingers that landed.

Rebecca Ferguson, Haley Bennett, Emily Blunt, Luke Evans, director Tate Taylor and author Paula Hawkins attempting to take a selfie in the Twitter mirror while posing on it during the world premiere of "The Girl on The Train" (2016) pic.twitter.com/AfcHIUKU8O — Rebecca Ferguson web (@rfergusonweb) April 21, 2018

The Girl On The Train Rotten Tomatoes Score & Box Office Collection

Despite its uneven reviews and a rough 44% on Rotten Tomatoes, The Girl on the Train pulled in a smooth $173 million globally against a $45 million budget, per Box Office Mojo. Opening weekend in the U.S. saw a solid $24.5 million, beating out The Birth of a Nation and Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life. It even managed to finish first at the box office. Not bad for a gloomy psychological thriller riding on the back of Gone Girl comparisons and a well-known novel.

Based on Paula Hawkins’ 2015 bestseller, the film had all the makings of a hit. Though off the rails, its shadow lingers. Bollywood even gave it a Hindi remake in 2021 with Parineeti Chopra. Would Margot Robbie have elevated the film’s standing? Maybe. But Haley Bennett showed up, leaned in, and helped push the story to box office gold even if the critics stayed off board.

