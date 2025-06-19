Aaron Taylor-Johnson’s highly anticipated 28 Years Later has finally lifted its review embargo. The movie, also starring Jodie Comer and Ralph Fiennes, is directed by Danny Boyle, famed for Slumdog Millionaire, who returns to the helm the third entry in the franchise he pioneered.

At last, 28 Years Later was screened in selected screens on Wednesday, June 18, 2025, and its Rotten Tomatoes score is out. But how has it fared considering that not only did its predecessors raise the ambitious, but recent horror releases like Sinners and Final Destination: Bloodlines have already won critics over?

28 Years Later Is Already Receiving Immense Praise From Critics

28 Years Later has been welcomed warmly and has exceeded expectations. Based on 84 reviews, it currently holds a 95% certified fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. To contextualize further, 28 Years Later has already registered as Danny Boyle’s best-received venture among critics, surpassing even his magnum opus Slumdog Millionaire (91%), which won him the Academy Award for Best Director.

And that is no small feat, considering his other beloved titles, Trainspotting and 127 Hours, also hold their own on Rotten Tomatoes with scores of 90% and 93%, respectively. While horror cinema generally trudges through well-worn tropes, 28 Years Later is said to be sharpening its edge, cutting clean through the genre’s usual graveyard of repetition. The verdict, hovering near unanimous critical acclaim, has already put the post-apocalyptic thriller among the strongest entries in the genre in recent years.

How 28 Years Later Compares To Its Predecessors (And Sinners!)

The latest installment’s Rotten Tomatoes score conveniently beats both earlier films in the franchise, though that’s not to say either was considered weak by any stretch of imagination. 28 Days Later was liked by 87% of all critics, while 28 Weeks Later holds at 72%. It’s also worth noting that 28 Years Later was shot back to back with 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple, which is set for release next year, likely keeping audience interest high.

In today’s climate, where horror cinema’s serious momentum can only be referred to as a long-overdue renaissance, 28 Years Later is bound to become an instant favorite, as the reviews indicate. So far, only a few horror films in this cycle have edged it out on Rotten Tomatoes, including A Quiet Place (96%), the smash hit Sinners (97%), and Jordan Peele’s Get Out (98%).

Even so, 28 Years Later edges past this summer’s other returning horror event, Final Destination: Bloodlines (92%). When accounting for the fact that both Sinners and Final Destination: Bloodlines have globally accumulated $361 million and $273 million, respectively (according to Box Office Mojo), the fate of 28 Years Later looks auspicious. With such glorious reviews, the Danny Boyle film has the potential to continue this trend.

