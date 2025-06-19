Jurassic World Rebirth, the seventh installment in the iconic Jurassic Park film series, is all set to roar into theatres on July 2, 2025. The latest entry features Scarlett Johansson, Mahershala Ali, and Jonathan Bailey in the lead roles and is directed by Gareth Edwards. If you’re planning to revisit the previous Jurassic Park films and series before this eagerly anticipated release, we’ve got you covered. Read on to find out where to stream the entire Jurassic Park franchise available on Indian OTT platforms.

1. Jurassic Park

Release Year – 1993

– 1993 Director – Steven Spielberg

– Steven Spielberg IMDB Rating – 8.2/10

– 8.2/10 Streaming On – Amazon Prime Video (Rent) & Zee5 (Rent)

Plot: The film is based on Michael Crichton’s novel of the same name. The basic plot revolves around two palaeontologists, Alan Grant and Ellie Sattler (played by Sam Neill and Laura Dern), and a mathematician, Ian Malcolm (played by Jeff Goldblum), who are invited by an affluent industrialist John Hammond (played by Gandhi director Richard Attenborough) to take a tour of a one-of-its-kind theme park full of cloned dinosaurs. But the situation takes a deadly turn when the trio and John’s grandchildren get trapped inside the park after a power breakdown, with the ferocious creatures on the loose.

2. The Lost World: Jurassic Park

Release Year – 1997

– 1997 Director – Steven Spielberg

– Steven Spielberg IMDB Rating – 6.6/10

– 6.6/10 Streaming On – Amazon Prime Video (Rent) & Zee5 (Rent)

Plot: Set four years after the events of the first film, the sequel revolves around how a team led by Dr. Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum) is sent to a second dinosaur island, Isla Sorna, to study the incredible prehistoric creatures. But things do not go as planned when the deadly creatures fight to reclaim their territory.

3. Jurassic Park III

Release Year – 2001

– 2001 Director – Joe Johnston

– Joe Johnston IMDB Rating – 5.9/10

– 5.9/10 Streaming On – Amazon Prime Video (Rent) & Zee5 (Rent)

Plot: When an affluent couple invites Dr. Alan Grant (Sam Neill) for an aerial tour of the dinosaur-infested Isla Sorna, the palaeontologist soon finds out the real and shocking reason for the visit. With scarce resources, the group must find a way to get off the island alive. The film also features William H. Macy, Téa Leoni, Alessandro Nivola, Trevor Morgan, Michael Jeter, and Laura Dern in interesting roles.

4. Jurassic World

Release Year – 2015

– 2015 Director – Colin Trevorrow

– Colin Trevorrow IMDB Rating – 6.9/10

– 6.9/10 Streaming On – Amazon Prime Video (Rent) & Zee5 (Rent)

Plot: The film is set more than two decades after the events shown in Jurassic Park. A dinosaur theme park now operates successfully on Isla Nublar. When a genetically modified hybrid dinosaur, the Indominus rex, escapes captivity, all hell breaks loose on the island. Now, it’s up to Owen Grady (Chris Pratt), a skilled raptor trainer, to rescue the nephews of the park manager Claire (Bryce Dallas Howard) and stop the deadly creature from wreaking havoc. The film also features Irrfan Khan, Vincent D’Onofrio, Ty Simpkins, Nick Robinson, Omar Sy, and BD Wong, among other cast members.

5. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Release Year – 2018

– 2018 Director – J. A. Bayona

– J. A. Bayona IMDB Rating – 6.1/10

– 6.1/10 Streaming On – Amazon Prime Video (Rent) & Zee5 (Rent)

Plot: Set three years after the events of Jurassic World, Owen Grady and Claire Dearing (Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard) make it their mission to rescue the dinosaurs from a volcano that’s about to erupt on Isla Nublar. But soon they find themselves in the middle of a dangerous conspiracy that poses a threat to humanity itself.

6. Jurassic World Dominion

Release Year – 2022

– 2022 Director – Colin Trevorrow

– Colin Trevorrow IMDB Rating – 5.6/10

– 5.6/10 Streaming On – Jio Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video (Rent) & Zee5 (Rent)

Plot: In this film, the lead characters from the first Jurassic Park film – Alan Grant, Ellie Sattler, and Ian Malcolm- join forces with Jurassic World leads Owen Grady and Claire Dearing. Four years after the destruction of Isla Nublar, they team up to expose Lewis Dodgson, the powerful owner of Biosyn.

7. Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous

Release Year – 2020

– 2020 Creator – Zack Stentz

– Zack Stentz IMDB Rating – 7.5/10

– 7.5/10 Streaming On – Netflix

Plot: The animated sci-fi adventure series revolves around six teenagers who are invited to attend an adventure camp on Isla Nublar. But soon their fun-filled getaway turns into a terrifying nightmare and a fight for survival after the dinosaurs escape captivity and wreak havoc across the island.

8. Jurassic World: Chaos Theory

Release Year – 2024

– 2024 Creators – Scott Kreamer & Zack Stentz

– Scott Kreamer & Zack Stentz IMDB Rating – 7.5/10

– 7.5/10 Streaming On – Netflix

Plot: Set six years after the events shown in Camp Cretaceous, this sequel follows the original six friends as they reunite after learning about a conspiracy that endangers not only the dinosaurs but also puts their own lives at risk.

Check out our recommendations on What to Watch

Must Read: Untamed: 3 Reasons Why This Netflix Murder Mystery Should Be On Your Watchlist

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News