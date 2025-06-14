Jurassic World is one of the most iconic franchises, and with the next film, Jurassic World Rebirth, in the franchise is set to release in theaters on July 2, 2025, here’s a guide to all the cast members and the characters they play, including lead stars Scarlett Johansson and Jonathan Bailey. Read on to know all the details of the same.

Jurassic World Rebirth: Cast & Characters Of Scarlett Johansson & Jonathan Bailey Starrer

1. Scarlett Johansson As Zora Bennett

Scarlett Johansson as Zora is a former special forces operative and a top-notch extraction expert. She is hired to lead the expedition to collect DNA samples from the largest dinosaurs inhabiting Ile Saint-Hubert. “Zora is a gun for hire with a rich past and private pain, so it was important to me that you could believe she had lived that life,” the actress revealed about playing the role in the cult films.

2. Jonathan Bailey As Dr. Henry Loomis

Henry is a museum-based paleontologist who specializes in oversized dinosaurs. He serves as the expedition’s chief science expert, hoping to help cure disease and witness real-live dinosaurs. As Jonathan says, the character “embodies the love of nature and our best curiosities about it.”

3. Mahershala Ali As Duncan Kincaid

Duncan is Zora’s old friend who captains a stripped-down military patrol vessel named The Essex. He transports the expeditionary forces and finds a new sense of purpose after he successfully rescues the Delgado family.

“Duncan is a modern-day pirate, but with a good heart. He’s very active, always in motion, driven by clear purposes. I was excited as an actor to hook into that and play that,” the actor said about the thrilling storyline.

4. Rupert Friend As Martin Krebs

Martin is a representative of ParkerGenix, a pharmaceutical company that wants to cure heart disease with the help of dinosaur DNA. He is greedy and very selfish, and he is the true antagonist of the film, while the others find new paths.

5. Ed Skrein As Bobby Atwater

Bobby is Essex’s head of security. He is a very capable man with a unique look, including flip-flops, baggy pants, and friendship bracelets.

6. Bechir Sylvain As LeClerc

LeClerc is Essex’s co-pilot and deckhand in Jurassic World Rebirth. The actor shares what an honor it is to be a part of the film. He wanted to portray LeClerc as Haitian, and everyone embraced the concept, which was a very big moment for him.

7. Philippine Velge As Nina

Nina is a military recruit who shares an unbreakable bond with her fellow co-pilot and deckhand, LeClerc. As revealed in the new film, she has many nautical-themed tattoos, including the white whale from Moby Dick.

8. Manuel Garcia-Rulfo As Rueben Delgado

Rueben is the patriarch of the Delgado family and is on a voyage with his two daughters and the boyfriend of the eldest daughter. But the family finds itself shipwrecked on Ile Saint-Hubert and crosses paths with the team.

9. Luna Blaise As Teresa Delgado

Teresa is 18 years old and set to leave for college. Her boyfriend is Xavier and she takes him on the voyage due to her father’s effort to reconnect on the journey. “She’s young and innocent in a lot of ways, but when things go wrong, she’s brave and self-reliant,” the actress divulged about the role.

10. Audrina Miranda As Isabella Delgado

Isabella is 11 years old, the daughter of Rueben and sister of Teresa. She is the youngest member of the Delgado family and befriends an Aquilops whom she names Dolores. The actress called the dino cute and realistic.

“I had to do some research online, to see what an Aquilops looks like so I could visualize her while I rehearsed,” Audrina further revealed details. She shared that she got into the mindset of the character and formed a bond.

11. David Iacono As Xavier Dobbs

And lastly, in Jurassic World, Xavier is Teresa’s boyfriend. He is good-looking but is often seen as useless. But he ends up redeeming himself in Rueben’s eyes when the danger starts increasing. “The jungles and caves of Thailand, sailing on the Mediterranean Sea, it was all so unreal,” the actor shared. “You could sink into the environment and focus on the relationships and the words,” he felt.

