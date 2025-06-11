Scarlett Johansson leads the charge in Jurassic World: Rebirth, which will serve as a fresh chapter that kicks off a new era for the dinosaur saga. This film picks up five years after Jurassic World: Dominion and steers away from the Chris Pratt trilogy, and follows a bold scientific team diving into dangerous terrain to retrieve DNA from three massive prehistoric beasts.

The movie, directed by Gareth Edwards, consists of a cast that brings together Jonathan Bailey, Rupert Friend, Ed Skrein, Mahershala Ali, and David Iacono. Rebirth hits theatres on July 2, right in time for the Fourth of July crowd.

Jurassic World: Rebirth Budget Reportedly Set at $180 Million

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the reported production budget for Jurassic World: Rebirth sits at around $180 million. While that number is already quite significant, some believe the real figure, including marketing, could push the total between $330 million and $400 million. Still, that’s notably less than the costs of Jurassic World: Dominion and Fallen Kingdom, both of which reached about $432 million with marketing factored in.

Universal Adopts Leaner Strategy for the New Jurassic Film

This time, Universal appears to be playing things smarter with spending. Even if marketing adds another $150 million or more, Rebirth would still come in under its two predecessors. It also stands in contrast to other franchise giants. Avatar: The Way of Water and the upcoming Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning each carry price tags hovering around or above $400 million before marketing (Via Collider).

Universal and Amblin, now part of Universal’s fold, seem determined to launch this new story on a strong but leaner footing.

A new era is born. Watch the Jurassic World Rebirth trailer now.pic.twitter.com/LTtDaHiygK — Universal Pictures (@UniversalPics) February 5, 2025

