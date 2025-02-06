The wait is finally over, and Universal Pictures has finally released the trailer of Jurassic World Rebirth. It gives a short glimpse of what awaits fans and reveals the characters of Scarlett Johansson, Mahershala Ali, and Jonathan Bailey, who look completely badass. It feels good to see ScarJo back in action avatar, and fans are also hyped up to catch this one at the cinemas.

For the uninitiated, this is the fourth installment in the Jurassic World franchise and the seventh film overall in the Jurassic Park film series. The first movie in this franchise was released in 1993 and was followed up by two more films. In 2015, the first film in the Jurassic World series came out, and it was a commercial success. The latest release was in 2022, Jurassic World Dominion. They were led by Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard.

Jurassic World Rebirth’s casting took place last year and went on the floors around June 2024. It features an ensemble cast comprising Scarlett Johansson, Mahershala Ali, and Jonathan Bailey with Rupert Friend, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Luna Blaise, David Iacono, and Ed Skrein.

Thoughts on the Trailer

The Jurassic World Rebirth trailer has all the ingredients to intrigue people, as it is full of action, drama, thrill, and dinosaurs. Based on the trailer, this experiment is for medical purposes, where the DNA of some of the enormous dinosaurs will help make groundbreaking miraculous drugs, but at what cost?

The color palette has a sepia tone, giving it a rugged feel. The music is suspenseful, but it will not stay on even after we finish the trailer. The visuals are the highlights of this trailer. Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey, and Mahershala Ali look perfectly fitting, and we can’t wait to see more of them when the film releases. It seems there is also betrayal in the movie, full of action.

Netizens Reaction

The netizens’ reaction to the film’s trailer is primarily positive. One user wrote, “I feel like a kid again I’m SO EXCITED.”

Another said, “this look absolutely amazing.”

Followed by another excited fan, who wrote “why this shit look better than superman?”

“A lot of water scenes makes me happy but looks like a slim to no chance that we ever get to see Rexy again,” stated another fan.

One of the users said, “This gives me goosebumps. The trailer looks good already. Hope the movie will be as good as the trailer.”

Followed by one saying, “This looks amazing and scary, can’t wait!”

And, “Bigger and scarier.”

More about the film

Jurassic World Rebirth is set five years after the events of Jurassic World Dominion. The planet’s environment has shown itself to be mainly inhospitable to dinosaurs. The survivors now live in remote tropical regions with conditions similar to those in which they were formerly abundant. Zora Bennett, a covert operative, is hired to work with paleontologist Dr. Henry Loomis and team leader Duncan Kincaid on a top-secret mission. Their goal is to locate the three most enormous creatures in the tropics and acquire their DNA, which is the key to a drug that will miraculously save human lives.

The team crosses paths with a civilian family whose boating adventure was overturned by an attack of roving aquatic dinosaurs, leaving them all stranded on an island. Once the site of Jurassic Park’s research laboratory, the group discovers that the island is home to failed, mutated dinosaurs that have thrived there for decades.

Scarlett Johansson, a covert operation expert; Mahershala Ali, the team leader; and Jonathan Bailey, a paleontologist in Jurassic World Rebirth, will be released in the theatres on July 2, 2025.

Check out the film’s trailer here:

