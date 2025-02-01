Bollywood is populating Valentine’s Month with rom-coms. While Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor arrive with Loveyapa on the 7th, Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, and Rakul Preet are arriving with Mere Husband Ki Biwi on February 21. The trailer of the film has been launched, and it follows an okayish going to bad and coming back to okayish trajectory.

Let me be honest: I still can’t figure out where this trailer would land. It is a very generic comedy with the three actors making jokes about themselves and their careers to introduce themselves in the film. While it might have been a brilliant roast-y joke 10 years ago, it does not land smoothly in this age!

However, my bias for Mudassar Aziz says that the film might still work, just like its trailer works in pieces. Mere Husband Ki Biwi trailer offers the premise very straightforwardly. Bhumi plays Arjun Kapoor‘s ex-wife who has some condition that makes her forget the marriage and divorce part and goes back to the day she has been proposed.

Then there is the future wife, Rakul Preet, who figures out the plan, and then there is the age-old classic formula of two women dying to get the attention of a man. The ex-wife turning ‘needy’ and the future wife turning ‘insecure’ all because of a man who just cannot decide and pick! All this emotional dilemma is brutally stuffed in the name of comedy, with some jokes landing and some turning bizarre!

But I still have my hopes with the man who has not been appreciated enough for a film like Happy Bhag Jayegi! Mudassar Aziz has a knack for comedy. Even his last release, Khel Khel Mein, was not entirely bad, if not good, and such okayish films do have a very vast target audience in this country. The audiences who are enjoying the two-screen content these days.

While one of the scenes of Mere Husband Ki Biwi describes the film as a love circle, not a triangle – it honestly ruins geometry with such a badly done joke and lacks any chemistry between the leads. But hopefully, some charm might make this work in the theaters! (Even Sanam Re worked during the Valentine week…and worked better than Fitoor once upon a time! )

Check out the trailer of the film here.

