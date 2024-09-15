Rakul Preet Singh recently opened up about a challenging experience she faced early in her career when she was replaced in a Telugu film starring Prabhas. This revelation came during a conversation with YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia. Rakul recalled how she was dropped from the project at the last minute despite shooting for a few scenes. This incident happened before she made her official Telugu film debut in Venkatadri Express.

Rakul Preet Singh explained that the incidence took her by surprise. She had already shot for four days when she learned that she had been replaced. The producer apparently wanted someone more established and well-known, which led to her being replaced. However Rakul didn’t take it personally as she was still new to the industry and didn’t fully understand its workings.

She reflected on this experience, saying, “When you don’t know much about the industry, you don’t take things to heart. There’s a certain beauty in being innocent and naive. I was so naive at that time that I thought, ‘Oh, they replaced me? No problem. Maybe this wasn’t meant for me. I will find something else.’” This attitude allowed her to stay positive and keep pursuing opportunities.

Even though this early setback could have discouraged her, Rakul remained determined to succeed. She knew she wouldn’t get her big break immediately, so she continued to work hard. Eventually, her debut in Venkatadri Express was a success, proving her resilience and dedication.

Rakul also spoke about never letting these disappointments stop her from pursuing her goals. Her optimistic outlook and willingness to work hard opened the door to new opportunities. In a previous Instagram Q&A session, Rakul had addressed questions from her fans about when she would return to the Telugu film industry. She admitted that she missed her Telugu fans and was eager to take on a new project in the regional industry. She also mentioned that she was currently reviewing scripts to find the right one.

Upcoming Projects

Rakul Preet Singh has several films lined up, including Indian 3, De De Pyaar De 2, and Mere Husband Ki Biwi.

Must Read: Rakul Preet Singh & Neena Gupta To Come Together For ‘A Differently Set Comedy’ Flick? Here’s Everything We Know!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News