Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are all set to get married in February 2024, and the wedding festivities have kicked off with Akhand Paath. Inside reports suggest that the couple will have an intimate wedding ceremony in Goa in the presence of family and friends. The 3-4-day wedding affair will bring the two talented stars together as a single unit for eternity, and their combined net worths will surprise you.

Rakul and Jackky started dating secretly until people spotted their cute social media PDA on display. However, they made their relationship official on Rakul’s 31st birthday. They started posting beautiful notes for each other on social media ever since.

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani’s combined net worth is 84 crore. The two stars also share a professional relationship where Rakul was a part of Cuttputli, which was produced by Jackky‘s production house Pooja Films. The couple even enjoyed holidays without each other, enjoying their last days as singletons.

Rakul Preet Singh’s Net Worth

The actress made her Bollywood debut with Divya Khosla Kumar‘s Yaariyan opposite Himansh Kohli. However, she made her film debut with the Kannada film Gilli in 2009. The actress enjoys a net worth of 49 crore, which includes lavish properties and luxurious assets. Her net worth also includes contributions from her impressive paychecks from films and brands.

Jackky Bhagnani’s Net Worth

The actor made his debut in 2009 with a film titled Kal Kissne Dekha, but he shot to fame with F.A.L.T.U. The actor, however, turned into a producer with Sarbjit biopic. He has Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Ganapath 2, Suryapurta Mahavir Karna, and Mission Lion in line under his banner. He enjoys a net worth of 35 crore.

Rakul Enjoys 40% Higher Net Worth

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani will together enjoy a combined net worth of around 84 crore, out of which Rakul enjoys 40% higher net worth and will own 58% of their total asset worth.

Rakul’s Net Worth Growth

Rakul Preet Singh’s net worth has hiked from 2019 to 2024. The actress had a net worth of 20 crore in 2019, which took a staggering jump of around 145% in 4 years as she enjoys a net worth of 49 crore in 2024. She enjoys a salary of 3 crore per film.

Jackky Bhagnani’s Annual Income

Jackky annually earns around 3-4 crore with his brand endorsements, and it does not include his earnings from his production house.

Rakul’s Most Prized Possession

The actress owns a 16,000 sq. ft house in Lotus Pond in Hyderabad’s Jubilee Hills, and the 3BHK apartment is valued at 3 crore.

The two stars are all set to come together and ride the ladder to success together. More power to them!

