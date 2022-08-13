Divya Khosla Kumar is a woman who dons many hats. While she’s known as a director, an actor and a producer, Divya’s recently outing has proved she’s not a fan favourite when it comes to her being a fashionista. The Satyameva Jayate 2 actress got hilariously trolled when spotted in the city recently.

Yesterday, Divya was spotted visiting designer Manish Malhotra at his residence. While she tried to put her best fashion foot forward – by rocking an all-white look with a dash of pink, netizens found a couple of things wrong with it – including the makeup and how the outfit made her look overall.

Divya Khosla Kumar looked pretty in a short backless white dress that featured a deep V-neckline and was held together with just some strings and thick strips of fabric. She styled the chic look with comfortable white sneakers and a small pink sling bag. However, she got trolled.

Commenting on how overdone her makeup was, one online user wrote, “I think she accidentally put flour on her face instead of makeup.” Another, sharing their thoughts on Divya Khosla Kumar’s use of cosmetics added, “Over make up hai😂😂” while a third noted, “Face is so white” A fourth trolled her saying, “Kitna bhi foundation mein naha le magar ye dumbo hi dikhati hai”

While a few netizens have left fire emojis indirectly calling Divya Khosla Kumar’s looks hot and s*xy, others found her looking a little too skinny. Commenting on this aspect, one user simply “Malnutrition” while another added, “Is ki legs ko kya huwa hai.” A third even wrote, “LUK AUNTY’S LEGS AIDS HUA H” Maybe the actress shed some pounds or the dress may be a size bigger – we will never know what exactly made these observers take notice.

Other comments trolling her had netizens saying, “T-Series ke paise udda Rahi hai aunty,” “Plastic ki doll,” “Don’t mind Par is purse me kya jayega,” “She seems to be dressing like a teen these days and lots more. Check out her look here:

What are your thoughts on it? Let us know in the comments below.

