After being in the making for 3 years, Laal Singh Chaddha finally saw the light of the day as its releases in theatres on August 11. The film marked a clash with Akshay Kumar-led Raksha Bandhan at the box office on the release date. While Aamir Khan is leading at the box office, the Aanand L Rai directorial seems to be striving hard at to sustain at the ticket window. But even before Laal Singh Chaddha could break or make a few records at the box office, it has already landed in legal trouble.

Advertisement

The Advait Chauhan directorial has managed to earn around 19.50 crore in the first two days of its release. And more is expected from the film on the long weekend.

Advertisement

In the shocking turn of events, Laal Singh Chaddha faced a legal complaint for reportedly hurting religious sentiments and for disrespecting the Indian Army. In the film, Aamir Khan takes up Army as a profession and serves as an Army personnel among other professions he takes up in his life. Reportedly, the complaint has been filed against Aamir Khan, who’s one of the producers along with Paramount Pictures, and director Advait Chandan.

According to a report in ANI, a Delhi-based lawyer Vineet Jindal submitted a complaint to Delhi Police commissioner Sanjay Arora seeking FIR. He filed the complaint under sections 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot), 153A (promoting enmity between different groups), 298 (wounding the religious feelings of any person), and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) of the IPC against the concerned parties.

Reportedly, the complaint read, “In the movie, the makers have depicted that a mentally challenged person was allowed to join Army to fight in the Kargil War. It is a well-known fact that the best army personnel were sent to fight the Kargil war and rigorously trained army personnel fought the war but the movie makers intentionally depicted the said situation to demoralise and defame the Indian army.”

Laal Singh Chaddha also hurt religious sentiments with a scene where a Pakistani personnel asked Laal Singh Chaddha, “I offer Namaz and pray, Laal, why don’t you do the same?” and the actor in his reply tells him, “my mother said all this puja paath is malaria. It causes riots.”

For more updates on the same, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: When Shah Rukh Khan Was Approached By Tony Scott With The Concept Of Hanuman As A Superhero Before Brahmastra

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram