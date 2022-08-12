Shah Rukh Khan is currently the biggest star in the country and his recent cameos in Rocketry and Laal Singh Chaddha received massive appreciation. Most recently, his first look from Brahmastra was leaked online and people are going gaga over it. Meanwhile, we came across an old interview of SRK, where he spoke about getting approached by Top Gun director Tony Scott with the concept of Hanuman as a superhero.

Advertisement

If you’re unaware, the leak confirms that SRK will feature as Vanar Avatar as he wields Vanarastra in Ayan Mukerji’s directorial. Other than Khan, the upcoming film also stars, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead, along with Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna. It is being said that, Deepika Padukone will also make a cameo in the film.

Advertisement

Coming back to the topic, years before Brahmastra, Shah Rukh Khan in an interview with Music India stated how he was once approached by filmmaker Tony Scott with the concept of Hanuman as a superhero. He said, “Ek bohot bade director hain, Scott, Ridley Scott ke jo bhai hain, unhone ek bar mujhe concept bheja tha bohot saal pehle. Before Superman, before Batman, there was Hanu-Man and he had deviced it as a superhero and his tale used to come out and fantastic representation, hum aisa nahi sochte.”

In the same conversation, Shah Rukh Khan talked about how Hindu mythology is prominent across the world and shared how he wants children to learn Ramayan or Mahabharat. he said, “Har jagah par Hinduism ki mythology hai, duniya bhar mein faili hai, ki charriots mein Bhagwan atey the, niche utre, unke paas gada tha. Har hamare bhagwan ke paas ek weapon hai ek chakra hai. We’ve got all the weapons and these are fantastic stories, mujhe agar chance mile toh, mai toh Mahabharat ko X-Men jaisa banau.”

“Mujhe malum hai bohot log gussa honge, ban bhi kar denge but i think if we can tell youngsters, its very important. Apke jo bache hain, mere jo bache hain agar aj woh Ramayan uss tarah se nahi padhte hain, jiss tarah humlog padhte the ya hum Quran padhte the, toh unko ek nayi tareeke se padhayi ki jaye, wohi seekh ho, wohi achai ho, lekin ek intersting ho jaye,” he added.

Hollywood director Tony Scott pitched the idea of a Superhero movie with SRK with the power of ‘Hanuman’. Now he is Vanarastra in #Brahmastra pic.twitter.com/7hOzRExwQj — bk. (@NotBobbey) August 11, 2022

Further Shah Rukh Khan even stated that his film Ra.One is actually like Ramayan. he went on to reveal that he had originally planned bow and arrow as the weapon for his titular character but later it was changed to the blaster.

Must Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan Requests Netizens To Not Boycott Laal Singh Chaddha: “We’ve Had 250 People Work On This Film For 2.5 Years”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram