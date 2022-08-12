Yesterday, we witnessed the release of Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor led Laal Singh Chaddha. The film, that had been in the making for years, opened up to a favourable response. But one cannot deny that there’s a certain amount of negativity around Bollywood that impacted its opening collections. KRK is taking responsibility for it and claims that he destroyed the lead actor’s career. Scroll below for his message to Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan.

Advertisement

As most know, Kamaal R Khan has taken every opportunity to shame the Khans. Salman Khan filed a defamation suit against him last year and the critic was restricted from posting anything about him. So now he indirectly refers to him as ‘budhao.’ On the other hand, he had spread a lot of hatred against Laal Singh Chaddha despite Aamir allegedly inviting him for a special screening.

Advertisement

Not to forget that KRK has previously declared Pathaan as a commercial release while it is months away from its premiere. In a latest tweet, he has a message for Shah Rukh Khan that reads, “Bhai Jaan @iamsrk Aaj #AamirKhan Ka Career khatam Kar Diya Gaya Hai. Bas Ab Aapki #Pathan Aur #Budhao Ki Film Ka wait hai. Aap Dono Bhi Jaldi Release Karo. Wait Nahi Ho Paa Raha Hai.”

Just not that, in another tweet, KRK blamed the presence of Shah Rukh Khan for failure of Laal Singh Chaddha. He wrote, “If anyone is having even 1% doubt about his film’s failure, So he should ask @iamsrk Bhai Jaan to do a scene in that film to be 100% sure that the film will become a disaster only.”

Take a look at the tweets below:

Bhai Jaan @iamsrk Aaj #AamirKhan Ka Career khatam Kar Diya Gaya Hai. Bas Ab Aapki #Pathan Aur #Budhao Ki Film Ka wait hai. Aap Dono Bhi Jaldi Release Karo. Wait Nahi Ho Paa Raha Hai.🤪 — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) August 11, 2022

If anyone is having even 1% doubt about his film’s failure, So he should ask @iamsrk Bhai Jaan to do a scene in that film to be 100% sure that the film will become a disaster only.😁🤪 — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) August 11, 2022

Meanwhile, Laal Singh Chaddha has collected only about 11 crores* and remains one of the lowest ranked film of Aamir Khan on IMDb.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

Must Read: Brahmastra Important Portion Leaked Online! Shah Rukh Khan’s First Look As ‘Vanarastra’ Out, Fans Slam “You Guys Don’t Have Any Respect…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram