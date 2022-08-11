Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan’s much-awaited film Laal Singh Chaddha is released in cinemas today after a prolonged delay. Amidst all the negative hashtags trends on social media, the film opened to positive reviews from critics and audiences alike. However, a Twitter user’s tweet is going viral now. Scroll down to know more.

Advertisement

Helmed by Advait Chandan, the film is the official remake of the Hollywood classic Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks in the lead. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, and Telugu star Naga Chaitanya played an important role in the film.

Advertisement

As Laal Singh Chaddha was released in theatres and shows picked up the pace, a Twitter user claimed that some media channels were asking him to reveal some things about the film. The user wrote, “These media channels were asking me to say a few negative things for #LaalSinghChaddha on camera LOL!!”

Take a look at the tweet below:

These media channels were asking me to say few negative things for #LaalSinghChaddha on camera LOL!! pic.twitter.com/9l51sEnmxw — Kabir (@justKabirr) August 11, 2022

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha has been receiving flak on social media for the past few days. A section of netizens has been digging up old comments of the superstar that were taken out of context and shared on Twitter. #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha began to trend on the microblogging platform.

In another incident in Uttar Pradesh, members of the Hindu outfit Sanatan Rakshak Sena staged a protest calling for a ban on Advait Chandan’s directorial. The outfit’s members accused the superstar of mocking and making fun of Hindu deities.

As reported by India Today, the Hindu outfit members said, “We all sanatanis will not allow his films to run in our country. “We will go door-to-door and request people to boycott Aamir Khan’s films. At the same time, we also request Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to ban the film.”

For more updates on Bollywood, tune into Koimoi.

Must Read: Tabu Gets Injured With Shredded Glasses After Truck Crash On Bholaa Sets, Escapes With Minor Bruise!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram