Vidya Balan, who made her Bollywood debut in 2005’s Parineeta has since delivered some amazing hits including Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007), The Dirrty Picture (2011), Mission Mangal (2019) Shakuntala Devi (2020) and more. While the actress has shown off her talent in a variety of genres, did you know she still faces some absurd and odd comments from directors and producers looking to cast her in their films?

In a video shared by an entertainment website on Instagram, the actress opened up about some of the ‘ridiculous, rubbish things actresses get told’ in the industry. While she added that she’s sure her colleagues would identify with the things on her list, she also added that others would find it ‘really funny’. Read on.

In the video shared by Film Companion on social media, Vidya Balan revealed that she’s been told, “We don’t need many dates, but your role is very important. You play the catalyst in the hero’s journey.” Another remark she often hears the actress say is, “At this point in your career, the rat race does not matter anymore.”

Continuing talking about the ‘rat race’ comment further, Vidya Balan added that it will ‘always matter’. Continuing further with regards to the other absurd remarks that come actresses’ way, Vidya revealed that they are often told they’re working “so hard” and “making the most of it now.” Why? Because “actresses have a short shelf life”. Taking a dig at those making such bizarre comments, the actress was heard saying “can I abuse?”

If you thought that was the entire list of ridiculous things Bollywood actresses hear, you’re in for a treat. The actress revealed that another common remark reserved solely for female actors, is “it is a very, very crucial role in the film. Aur aapke alawa koi nahi kar sakta (no one else but you can play the role); but there’s one problem, our budget is a little low”. Vidya Balan added in the video, “I get told this a lot. When people offer me regular films and they really want me to do it, they don’t know what to say. So, they will say, ‘you know, you will add warmth and believability to the film’.”

On the professional front, Vidya Balan was last seen in the 2022 film Jalsa, co-starring Shefali Shah. Released on Prime Video in March, the film was directed by Suresh Triveni. The actress will soon be seen in Neeyat as well as a film directed by Shirsha Guha Thakurta.

