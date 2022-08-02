Two talented Bollywood stars Vidya Balan and Shahid Kapoor sparked dating rumours when they collaborated for the 2008 film Kismat Konnection. Although they never spoke about their link up in public but it was Koffee With Karan, where Vidya decided to spill some beans about the same. Scroll below to read the whole scoop.

It was season 3 when the Kahani actress appeared on the chat show with her No One Killed Jessica co-star Rani Mukerji. The film was inspired by the real-life murder of Jessica Lal, directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, while it also featured, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Myra Karn in supporting roles.

In the Koffee With Karan episode, Vidya Balan and Rani Mukerji didn’t hold back as they spoke about everything in length. However, it was Vidya who grabbed the most attention after she finally opened up about her link-up rumours with Shahid Kapoor, while they were shooting Kismat Konnection.

During one of the segments, Koffee With Karan host Karan Johar asked Vidya Balan about her relationship rumours with Shahid Kappor, “So in this case there was no smoke or no fire?”. To this, the Dirty Picture actress replied, “No, no. I am not saying that there was no smoke and there wasn’t fire. I am saying I am not telling you who was stoking that fire.”

She added, “You know, it’s been two years since the link-up. I am fed up of the name Shahid Kapoor. I want to be linked with other men.”

During another interview, Shahid Kapoor said that he is not friends with Vidya Balan and doesn’t wish to work with her. When the actress was asked to share her views on the same, she said, “I don’t know how he defines friendship. But I will definitely say that during the making of ‘Kismat Konnection’ we were friends. I got along with him very well, but there was no romance or love.”

