Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani recently co-starred in JugJugg Jeeyo. The film received a decent response at the box office and turned out to be an average affair. But what was loved was the chemistry between the leading pairs and fans just want more! The on-screen couple recently did a magazine shoot that has been turned quite controversial by film critic KRK.

Advertisement

Well, there is absolutely nothing that Kamaal R Khan is okay with when it comes to Bollywood. He has already declared Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan and Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha as flops. Everyone is aware of his disliking of Akshay Kumar, Arjun Kapoor, and Disha Patani among others as well.

Advertisement

A video has been going viral where Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani could be seen posing for Cosmopolitan magazine. The beauty was dressed in a lavender shimmery shirt dress while her colleague opted for a dapper look in a white shirt. They looked straight into the camera as they oozed oomph posing alongside each other.

A twist in the turn was witnessed when a naughty Varun Dhawan ended up giving a peck on the cheek to Kiara Advani. And it seems that was totally unplanned as the actress was quite surprised and even hit him in an adorable way.

Leaving his opinion on the matter is KRK, who tweeted, “Jab Aadmi shoot Karte Huwe Mood Main Aa Jata Hai Toh Kuch Aisa Ho Jata Hai.”

Take a look at the viral video below:

Jab Aadmi shoot Karte Huwe Mood Main Aa Jata Hai Toh Kuch Aisa Ho Jata Hai. pic.twitter.com/3SzXU6M5WR — KRKBOXOFFICE (@KRKBoxOffice) August 1, 2022

Well, we all know that Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani are really good friends and were only fooling around.

Dhawan is happily married to his childhood sweetheart Natasha Dalal. Kiara, on the other hand, was recently in Dubai celebrating her birthday with beau Sidharth Malhotra.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

Must Read: Mallika Sherawat Exposes The Dark Side Of Bollywood Suffering Casting Couch, Says “If The Hero Calls You At 3AM At His House, You’ve To Go”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram