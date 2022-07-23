Pathaan will not only mark the comeback of Shah Rukh Khan in Bollywood but it will be a critical film for his career. He took a break from showbiz after the debacle of Zero and several other movies that didn’t work as expected. SRK was rejuvenating and taking time to read scripts and make better decisions in terms of his filmography. But according to KRK, YRF’s biggie isn’t a smart choice. Scroll below for details.

Advertisement

SRK has seen more disappointments than successes in the past few years. Jab Harry Met Sejal, Fan, and Happy New Year were all films that had a massive pre-release buzz and started off well at the box office with HNY being a record-opener, but the negative response drowned the ships. Though HNY turned out to be a decent success, it didn’t perform as expected. The same was the case with Zero which was expected to break several records in terms of its lifetime collections but it wrapped up quickly due to unfavourable reviews.

Advertisement

Kamaal R Khan claims that he warned Shah Rukh Khan even when he signed Jab Harry Met Sejal, Fan and Happy New Year. “I suggested @iamsrk to not do films #HappyNewYear #Fan and #JHMS. But he did those films and all 3 films were disasters,” KRK tweeted.

KRK continued in his tweet, “Now I suggest him one more time that he (Shah Rukh Khan) should not do #Pathaan because it will become a sure-shot disaster.”

I suggested @iamsrk to not do films #HappyNewYear #Fan and #JHMS. But he did those films and all 3 films were disasters. Now I suggest him one more time that he should not do #Pathaan because it will become a sure shot disaster. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) July 22, 2022

Pathaan is being directed by Siddharth Anand, the man behind War starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff. The film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in lead roles.

Apart from it, Kamaal also claimed that Aditya Chopra might destroy SRK’s career, citing various examples. He wrote, “Bhai Jaan @iamsrk Adi Chopra has destroyed career of #Akshay #Ranbir #Aamir #Ranveer #Arjun successfully and next is ur film #Pathaan! All the best bhai.”

Apart from that, Shah Rukh Khan also has Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki and Atlee’s Jawan in the pipeline.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

Must Read: Yo Yo Honey Singh Finally Breaks Silence On Collaborating With Badshah, Hints At ‘Emiway Bantai VS KRSNA’s Diss Saying “Woh Kaalo Ka Hip-Hop Sunke…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram