While Mumbai is currently drenched in rains Disha Patani is the reason behind the sudden spike in heat weaves! Her latest outfit for the promotion of Ek Villain Returns has taken the internet by storm and we can not stop gushing over her hottest!!

The actress decided to wear a blue crop top and a short denim skirt. Disha kept the entire look cool and simple except to add a little drama to her hairstyle.

The highlight of her look was the heels she opted for. From a scale of elegance to hot, Disha unabashedly stands sexy and tall.

Check out her latest look:

Meanwhile, on the film front, the actress is currently busy promoting Ek Villain Returns. Disha has also recently finished shooting for Dharma production’s Yodha starring Sidharth Malhotra. The actress will also be seen in Project K next to Prabhas.

With ‘Ek Villain Returns’. Disha will be seen playing a grey character for the first time in her career.

Switching over to a negative character called for some preparation, the actress said. “I just followed my director’s advice. I also remember watching a lot of these negative movies and there was a point I was like sir I can’t watch it anymore because it’s making me into a different human but I just followed what he told me, Mohit sir really knows what he wants and he just makes everybody’s life easier.”

Disha Patani has previously been noticed for her performance in Mohit Suri’s ‘Malang’. This is the second time she has been roped in for a project by him.

