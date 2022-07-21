Businessman Lalit Modi and former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen dominated the headlines after he announced a relationship with the actress. He shared pictures from his vacation to the Maldives with the Aarya actor, and also clarified that the two are yet to exchange vows.

Modi is best known for conceptualizing the IPL, which is now one of the richest sports leagues in the world. Even though was banned for life by BCCI after being found guilty of the charges in 2013, he lives like a king in the UK. Currently, he lives in London with his children Aliya and Ruchir Modi.

Born to a wealthy business family in Delhi, Lalit Modi owns some of the most expensive cars in the world. As per Cardekho report, Modi gifted his late wife Minal the now-discontinued Aston Martin Rapide. The cost of the luxury car was Rs. 4.4 crore.

His wife then gifted him a Ferrari California worth around 3.30 crore. The model is not produced anymore. Last year, Modi gifted a Ferrari 812 GTS to his son Ruchir, the ex-showroom price in India is 5.75 crore. Earlier in 2016, Ruchir had gifted his father a Ferrari F12 Berlinetta, the last recorded price of which in India, as per carwale, was Rs 5.60 crore.

As per cartoq, Lalit Modi also drives a Ferrari 488 Pista Spider which is priced at Rs 4.81 crore. The other uber-expensive vehicles parked in Modi’s garage are a BMW 7-Series 760 Li (Rs 1.95 crore), McLaren 720S (Rs 5.04 crore), and a Bentley Mulsanne Speed (Rs 4.81 crore).

Furthermore, the businessman lives in a five-story mansion in London which is spread across 7000 square feet. His luxury mansion has 14 rooms and an inbuilt elevator. It also has seven bathrooms, two guest rooms, four reception rooms, and two kitchens.

