Hollywood has seen countless box office highs, but no year in cinema history matched the sheer dominance of 2019. That year didn’t just break records. It rewrote them. With the streaming revolution still in its early stages and global theatrical markets firing on all cylinders, 2019 marked the final crescendo of the pre-pandemic moviegoing era.

It wasn’t just about quantity or sequels. The variety of billion-dollar earners that year, including superhero finales, animated adventures, live-action remakes, and action spectacles, spoke to a moment when studios knew how to maximize nostalgia and event filmmaking. Audiences flocked to theaters worldwide, and in return, the box office delivered an unprecedented nine movies that crossed the $1 billion mark globally. No other year, not 2015, not 2022, has matched that figure.

One could also say that Hollywood had finally found the formula for minting billions at the box office. It would have capitalized further on the model and even had better years if not for COVID-19. Once the pandemic struck, fans started enjoying the comfort of streaming services, which have since given cinema a run for its money. Let’s take a look at the 9 billion-dollar movies of 2019 with numbers referenced from Box Office Mojo.

1. Avengers: Endgame – $2.7B

Streaming on: Disney+ (US), JioHotstar (India)

Disney+ (US), JioHotstar (India) RT Score : 94%

: 94% Director: Anthony & Joe Russo

Avengers: Endgame wasn’t just the culmination of Marvel’s Infinity Saga but a cultural moment. Building on over a decade of interconnected storytelling, the film united nearly every MCU character for an epic final battle. Audiences flooded theaters multiple times, with fan screenings, rewatches, and a limited re-release helping it become, briefly, the highest-grossing film of all time. It grossed $1 billion in just 5 days, an unbeatable feat. From heartbreak to heroism, Endgame became a rare event film that defined a generation and closed out an era with massive commercial and emotional payoff.

Domestic – $858 million

International – $1.9 billion

Worldwide – $2.7 billion

2. The Lion King – $1.6B

Streaming on : Disney+ (US), JioHotstar (India)

: Disney+ (US), JioHotstar (India) RT Score : 52%

: 52% Director: Jon Favreau

Despite mixed reviews for its “photorealistic” style, The Lion King proved that nostalgia sells, and it sells big. A scene-for-scene remake of the 1994 animated classic, it featured an all-star voice cast including Donald Glover, Beyoncé, and James Earl Jones. While critics debated its creative value, audiences across generations appeared in droves. It earned $1.6 billion globally, making it the highest-grossing remake ever and one of Disney’s most successful films of the decade.

Domestic – $543 million

million International – $1.1 billion

billion Worldwide – $1.6 billion

3. Frozen II – $1.4B

Streaming on : Disney+ (US), JioHotstar (India)

: Disney+ (US), JioHotstar (India) RT Score: 77%

77% Director: Chris Buck & Jennifer Lee

Frozen II had the impossible task of following one of the most successful animated films of all time. Yet, it exceeded expectations with mature themes, new chart-topping songs like Into the Unknown, and deeper world-building. The sequel drew in both new audiences and families returning for another round of Arendelle magic. It earned $1.4 billion, setting the record for the highest-grossing animated film in history, until 2024’s The Super Mario Bros. Movie challenged the crown.

Domestic – $477 million

International – $976 million

Worldwide – $1.4 billion

4. Spider-Man: Far From Home – $1.1B

Streaming on : Disney+ (US), JioHotstar (India)

: Disney+ (US), JioHotstar (India) RT Score: 90%

90% Director: Jon Watts

As the first post-Endgame film, Spider-Man: Far From Home carried the emotional weight of Tony Stark’s death and explored Peter Parker’s evolution into a leader. International locations, light-hearted humor, and MCU stakes made it a crowd favorite. It became Sony’s first movie to cross $1 billion, earning $1.1 billion worldwide, and proved that Spider-Man could be both a solo hero and a connective thread in Marvel’s larger universe.

Domestic – $391 million

International – $741 million

Worldwide – $1.1 billion

5. Captain Marvel – $1.1B

Streaming on : Disney+ (US), JioHotstar (India)

: Disney+ (US), JioHotstar (India) RT Score : 79%

: 79% Director: Anna Boden & Ryan Fleck

Released just before Endgame, Captain Marvel introduced Carol Danvers as the MCU’s most powerful hero. The 1990s setting, blockbuster soundtrack, and feminist themes brought in new fans while deepening Marvel’s lore. Its strong opening and global reception led to a total of $1.1 billion, showing that Marvel could succeed outside its core Avengers without male leads. It also marked the first solo female-led superhero film to join the billion-dollar club.

Domestic – 426 million

International – 704 million

Worldwide – $1.1 billion

6. Toy Story 4 – $1B

Streaming on : Disney+ (US), JioHotstar (India)

: Disney+ (US), JioHotstar (India) RT Score: 97%

97% Director: Josh Cooley

Fans wondered if Toy Story 3 should’ve been the end, but Toy Story 4 proved there was one more heartfelt tale to tell. With the introduction of Forky and Woody’s emotional goodbye to his past, the film struck a nostalgic and philosophical chord. Earning $1.07 billion, it became another Pixar triumph, ending one of the most beloved animated series critically and financially on a high note.

Domestic – $434 million

International – $639 million

Worldwide – $1.07 billion

7. Joker – $1B

Streaming on : Netflix (US), Prime Video (India)

: Netflix (US), Prime Video (India) RT Score: 69%

69% Director: Todd Phillips

No one expected an R-rated, standalone origin film for a comic book villain to gross over $1 billion, but Joker did just that. Joaquin Phoenix’s haunting performance earned him an Oscar, and the film sparked global debate about violence, mental health, and society. Joker broke records with a modest $55 million budget to become the most profitable comic book film ever, finishing at $1.07 billion worldwide without China’s release.

Domestic – $335 million

International – $743 million

Worldwide – $1.07 billion

8. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – $1B

Streaming on: Disney+ (US), JioHotstar (India)

Disney+ (US), JioHotstar (India) RT Score: 52%

52% Director: J.J. Abrams

The finale to the Skywalker Saga came with high expectations and divided fan reactions. While critics weren’t entirely sold on the pacing and plot twists, global fans still turned out in massive numbers. The Rise of Skywalker wrapped up four decades of storytelling and grossed $1.07 billion, closing the sequel trilogy with a strong, albeit controversial, commercial result.

Domestic – $515 million

International – $561 million

Worldwide – $1.07 billion

9. Aladdin – $1B

Streaming on : Disney+ (US), JioHotstar (India)

: Disney+ (US), JioHotstar (India) RT Score : 57%

: 57% Director: Guy Ritchie

Another Disney remake that defied critical expectations, Aladdin featured energetic choreography, lavish sets, and Will Smith’s reinvention of the Genie. It became a family favorite in several key markets, especially in Asia and the Middle East. With $1.05 billion earned globally, it quietly became one of Disney’s most commercially successful live-action updates, even if it didn’t get much awards buzz.

Domestic – $355 million

International – $698 million

Worldwide – $1.05 billion

Billion-Dollar Movies Of 2019 Summary

A look at the nine billion-dollar movies of 2019 ranked from highest to lowest.

Avengers: Endgame: $2.7 billion The Lion King: $1.6 billion Frozen II: $1.4 billion Spider-Man: Far From Home: $1.1 billion Captain Marvel: $1.1 billion Joker: $1 billion Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker: $1 billion Toy Story 4: $1 billion Aladdin: $1 billion

