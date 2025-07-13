The new DCU is here with its very first film, Superman, starring David Corenswet in the lead role. There was a lot of doubt surrounding the casting and also constant comparison with Zack Snyder’s version of movies in the old DC universe. But against all odds, the movie is doing really well at the box office. But things seem a bit slow in China. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The movie is expected to earn north of $200 million at the worldwide box office. It has James Gunn’s signature touch, and many people are glad he took over the DC Universe along with Peter Safran. After this banging start, fans are waiting to find out more about what other films and series will eventually be released.

How much has the film earned in two days at the box office in China?

James Gunn‘s movie has a strong start in North America, but Superman is still on shaky ground at the box office in China. David Corenswet’s DC film collected $2.4 million on Friday when it opened at the cinemas. It debuted at #3 but dropped to #5 on day 2, despite a +12.8% hike on Saturday from the opening day. The DC flick has hit $5 million in two days and is expected to pick up in the following weeks.

How much is the film projected to earn on its opening weekend in China?

The DC flick collected $280K in pre-sales for Sunday and is playing over 55K screenings. The exhibitors took away 44K screenings today, but the word of mouth is quite positive. Finally, this James Gunn directorial is projected to earn between $6.5 million and $7.5 million on its opening weekend at the box office in China.

More about the film

Superman is projected to earn $230 million to $250 million in its global opening. David Corenswet struggles with his Kryptonian heritage, as people on Earth, especially Lex Luthor, do not see him as a godly being but as an alien. It will be one of the biggest debuts for a solo Superman movie. Superman has collected $56.6 million domestically and $40.00 million overseas, bringing the global total to $96.5 million. The film was released on July 11.

Box Office Summary

North America – $56.5 million

International – $40.0 million

Worldwide – $96.5 million

