The DC Universe has been rebooted, and David Corenswet’s Superman is the first film to release. It is headed for a blockbuster opening domestically and worldwide. However, the international start was a bit slow, and the movie missed a major milestone on its opening day overseas. It is trailing behind The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson in the lead role. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The movie features an interesting cast, including David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan, Nicholas Hoult, Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, and Isabela Merced. This Clark Kent is still struggling and holds back his punches, who must prove to the world that he is their protector after Lex Luthor hatches a plan to turn public opinion against him.

How much has the film earned at the worldwide box office on its opening day?

According to reports, Superman collected $7.3 million on Wednesday across nine markets, followed by $10.5 million on Thursday across 54 markets and $22.2 million on Friday across 78 markets, hitting a $40 million international cume. It trails behind The Batman‘s $54 million overseas cume at this exact point. Adding that to the $56.5 million Friday collection in North America, the film has hit the $96.5 million global cume. It missed the $100 million mark by a whisker.

Worldwide collection breakdown

North America – $56.5 million

International – $40.00 million

Worldwide – $96.5 million

Projected opening weekend

James Gunn‘s much-awaited DC movie is poised to have a splendid debut at the domestic and worldwide box office. It is projected to earn between $130 million and $140 million in its three-day opening weekend in North America and $100 million to $110 million during its five-day opening overseas, with the global opening weekend collection ranging between $230 million and $250 million. Superman, led by David Corenswet, was released worldwide on July 11.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

