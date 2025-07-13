Jurassic World Rebirth is a box office juggernaut in China, having surpassed Soul’s collection to achieve an interesting feat. It has entered the top 20 Hollywood grosser list post-COVID in less than 15 days. There are more milestones in store for it, and if this momentum continues, then Rebirth will also beat Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning and other major Hollywood movies in the country. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Scarlett Johansson’s movie has outgrossed Mission: Impossible 8 at the North American box office ahead of its entire second weekend. It is trending worldwide and showing great hold overseas, but it surely felt the impact of Superman domestically. There will be healthy competition at the cinemas, and people will have tons of options to choose from. This has a firm hold and will earn significant numbers at the box office in its theatrical run.

How much has Jurassic World Rebirth earned in 11 days at the Chinese box office?

Scarlett Johansson starrer Jurassic World Rebirth collected a solid $4.3 million on its second Saturday with a harsh decline of -60.2% from last Saturday over 62K screenings. It lost 25K screenings from Friday. After running in Chinese theaters for eleven days, it has collected $58.7 million so far.

Beats Soul’s Chinese haul to achieve an interesting feat

After eleven days in theaters, the movie collected $58.7 million. It has beaten the Chinese haul of Soul to enter the top 20 highest-grossing Hollywood films post-COVID list in China. It is expected to earn between $9 million and $10.5 million in its second three-day weekend at the Chinese box office, and with that, the Jurassic World movie will move further up in the top 20 list.

Take a look at the top 20 Hollywood grossers at the Chinese box office post-COVID:

Avatar: The Way of Water – $246 million F9 – $215.3 million Godzilla vs. Kong – $188.7 million Jurassic World: Dominion – $157.9 million Fast X – $135.2 million Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire – $134.3 million Meg 2: The Trench – $115.7 million Alien: Romulus – $110.4 million Free Guy – $95 million Venom: The Last Dance – $94.6 million Transformers: Rise of the Beasts – $89.8 million Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 – $86.9 million Tenet – $66.6 million No Time to Die – $65.1 million Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom – $64.6 million Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning – $64.3 million Oppenheimer – $63.6 million Deadpool & Wolverine – $60.6 million Despicable Me 4 – $59.9 million Jurassic World Rebirth – $58.7 million

Worldwide collection update

It crossed $200 million on its second Friday at the domestic box office. Jurassic World Rebirth, released on July 11, has collected $203.48 million domestically and $175.00 million overseas so far, bringing its worldwide collection to $378.48 million.

Box Office Summary

North America – $203.5 million

International – $175.0 million

Worldwide – $378.5 million

