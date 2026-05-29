With a stellar 94% critics’ score and 95% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, Ryan Gosling’s sci-fi film Project Hail Mary not only ranks among the highest-rated films of 2026 but is also one of the best-reviewed movies of the Hollywood actor’s career. Beyond its positive critical reception, it has also performed impressively at the box office and has earned $677.1 million worldwide against a $200 million budget. At the time of writing, it ranks as the third-highest-grossing movie of 2026, according to Box Office Mojo.

Project Hail Mary – Box Office Summary

North America: $341.1 million

International: $336 million

Worldwide: $677.1 million

Since Project Hail Mary has completed nearly ten weeks in theaters and is now in the later stages of its theatrical run, its box office momentum has naturally slowed. As a result, it may now be unable to reach some milestones at this stage. Let’s take a look at three major box office milestones that appear to be out of reach during its original theatrical run.

Milestone No. 1 – $400 Million Domestic Target

With a current North American total of $341.1 million, Project Hail Mary is short of the $400 million domestic milestone by roughly $58.9 million. Over the May 22-24 weekend, the film collected $2.7 million, and the drops are expected to get sharper from here on. So, it appears the Ryan Gosling-starrer could miss its $400 million domestic target.

Milestone No. 2 – $700 Million Worldwide Mark

As of now, the film’s worldwide total stands at $677.1 million. This means that it is still around $22.9 million away from hitting the $700 million worldwide mark. Although $22.9 million is not a big gap to close, keeping in mind the film’s current stage in its theatrical run and competition from newer releases like Obsession, Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu, and Michael, achieving this milestone is not as easy as it looks. That said, the final box office verdict will be clear in the coming weeks.

Milestone No. 3 – All-Time Top 150 Films Worldwide List

According to Box Office Mojo, Project Hail Mary currently holds the 168th rank among the all-time highest-grossing films at the worldwide box office. To enter the top 150 all-time global list, it must beat Mufasa: The Lion King’s $722.6 million worldwide haul. To surpass that film, it needs to add more than $45.5 million to its global total. At this stage, it seems unlikely that the film can close this substantial gap and crack the all-time Top 150 list. As we said earlier, the final outcome will be clear in the coming weeks.

What’s Project Hail Mary About?

Directed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, the film follows Ryland Grace (Ryan Gosling), a schoolteacher who wakes up alone on an interstellar spacecraft with no memory of how he got there. As his memories gradually return, he discovers he has been sent on a high-stakes mission to stop a mysterious phenomenon that is draining the Sun’s energy and threatening life on Earth.

Project Hail Mary – Trailer

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Must Read: Project Hail Mary North America Box Office: Less Than $10 Million Away From Surpassing The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers

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