Ryan Gosling is one of the most versatile and critically acclaimed actors in the Hollywood industry. The handsome Canadian star is known for his remarkable work in both indie films and global blockbusters. Over the years, he has built a reputation for selective roles, strong performances, and consistent box office presence. As of 2026, the actor is among the most bankable stars of the industry, and he has worked hard to build his wealth through salaries, endorsements, music projects, investments, and more.

Film Salaries & Major Paychecks

A massive amount of Fall Guy actor’s wealth comes from his globally hit movie roles. The actor reportedly earns $10–20 million per movie, as per the scale of the project and his profit shares. He earned around $12 million for his role in Barbie. Ryan Gosling was reportedly paid around $10 million for The Grey Man. The actor got a similar paycheck for his highly acclaimed film Blade Runner 2049. Gosling earned $8 million for his role in La La Land. While one of his most acclaimed films, in the early stages of his career, The Notebook, fetched him a paycheck of $1 million.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ☆ Ryan Gosling Fan Page ☆ (@rryan_ggosling)

Ryan Gosling’s Brand Endorsements

Beyond his acting career, Ryan Gosling has another source of income through luxury partnerships. Gosling is the brand ambassador for TAG Heuer and has also appeared in campaigns for Gucci. Some of his endorsements are long-term and are worth millions, which help maintain a steady income for the star.

Real Estate & Lifestyle Assets

The Barbie star has a strong financial backup with his real estate investments. The actor and his partner, Eva Mendes, have bought and sold several luxury properties over the years. For example, their home in Los Feliz was sold for over $5 million in 2021. The couple maintains a private lifestyle at their retreat in Santa Barbara.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ryan Goslinger (@ryangoslinger)

Ryan Gosling’s Car Collection

Gosling seems to be an avid lover of cars, as his garage comprises some luxury four-wheelers like the 1973 Chevelle Malibu and a BMW Z8 (costing approximately $250K). He also has a Ford Mustang, a Porsche 911, and a black Toyota Prius.

Music & Creative Ventures

Drive star also has a creative source of income apart from his films. The actor is part of the famous indie rock band Dead Man’s Bones. While the music is not his main source of earnings, it shows his interest in future creative diversification.

Business Venture

Gosling has also made a business investment in a Moroccan restaurant in Beverly Hills. The restaurant is named Tagine, and he co-owns the dining place.

Ryan Gosling’s net worth in 2026 reflects his smart career and financial planning. His massive paychecks, brand partnerships, investments, and creative projects ensure his long-term steady income sources, and his financial portfolio is expected to grow in the coming years.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more such fashion and lifestyle stories and updates!

Must Read: Maya Hawke Net Worth 2026: How Much Is The Stranger Things Star Worth Today?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News