Maya Hawke, daughter of the renowned actors Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman, is currently the talk of the showbiz world after her wedding images surfaced online. Best known for her breakout role as Robin Buckley on Netflix’s global hit series Stranger Things, the American actress, singer-songwriter, and former model, tied the knot with singer Christian Lee Hutson recently. The ceremony was attended by almost every Stranger Things cast member.

However, fans are also wondering how much their favorite Stranger Things character is worth in real life. Hawke, who plays Buckley, has built a multi-million-dollar career through diverse creative pursuits, including acting, music, and fashion.

Maya Hawke Net Worth 2026: Earnings & Sources

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Maya Hawke’s net worth is about $4 million. The figure stems from her consistent acting roles, music projects, and brand work.

Some media reports, including recent 2025–2026 earnings and stage/musical revenue, suggest her fortune could be as high as $5 million or slightly above when all income streams are considered. These numbers position Hawke among the mid-tier earner bracket within the Stranger Things ensemble, alongside co-stars like Joe Keery and Finn Wolfhard.

Hawke’s net worth stems primarily from a combination of the following sources.

Netflix’s salary for Stranger Things

After joining the cast in Season 3 as Robin, reports indicate that she received a substantial episodic salary, ranging from roughly $200,000 to $250,000 per episode during later seasons. Thus, cumulative earnings from multiple seasons contribute significantly to her overall fortune.

Beyond Stranger Things, Hawke has appeared in several high-profile films (Asteroid City, Do Revenge, Inside Out 2 voice work) and TV projects. These roles add meaningful residuals and one-off paychecks that boost her income.

Other Income Streams Of Maya Hawke

Before her acting breakthrough, Hawke modeled for major fashion brands like Vogue, AllSaints, and Calvin Klein. Her ongoing brand partnerships help maintain her marketability and can translate into fashion and endorsement revenue.

Despite being the daughter of Hollywood actors Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman, she has cultivated her own creative identity, gaining critical acclaim and fan devotion for her role in Stranger Things. Her character, a witty, intelligent fan favorite, helped boost her visibility and negotiating power in subsequent roles.

Looking ahead, Hawke’s earnings are expected to grow as her career progresses. With Stranger Things behind her, she will probably take on more film roles, continue releasing music, and deepen her fashion and brand partnerships. Continued success in these areas could expand her net worth substantially over the next decade.

