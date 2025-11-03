Black Phone 2 missed the #1 rank in the domestic box office rankings by a hair this weekend. However, it has managed to cross its first major milestone at the worldwide box office. Ethan Hawke’s film is the fifth horror release of the year to cross this major milestone worldwide. It is a success critically and commercially. Keep scrolling for the numbers.

The Black Phone sequel had a production cost of $30 million and not only achieved its break-even point but also earned a substantial profit. Mason Thames is on a roll this year as his three films have been released – How to Train Your Dragon, Regretting You, and this horror sequel.

How much has the film earned at the box office in North America so far?

Black Phone 2 collected $8 million on its third three-day weekend at the box office in North America. Despite losing 155 theaters, the horror movie dropped by only 38% at the domestic box office and came in second place in the rankings. The domestic total of the movie has reached $61.45 million after seventeen days.

Crosses $100 million milestone worldwide

The Black Phone sequel collected $7.3 million on its third three-day weekend at the overseas box office across 74 markets. The film experienced a 30.5% decline from last weekend and has reached a cumulative total of $43.3 million overseas. Adding that to the domestic total of the film, Black Phone 2‘s worldwide collection crossed $100 million milestone. The global total of the movie is $104.7 million.

As per Box Office Mojo’s report, Black Phone 2 is the fifth horror film after Sinners, The Conjuring: Last Rites, Weapons, and 28 Years Later to cross the $100 million worldwide mark. The latest film is expected to earn between $125 million and $145 million at the worldwide box office in its theatrical run. Black Phone 2 was released on October 17.

Box Office Summary

North America – $61.4 million

International – $43.3 million

Worldwide – $104.7 million

