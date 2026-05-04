The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is not afraid of the new releases! It keeps earning superb milestones at the North American box office. The animated sequel has officially crossed its final major milestone at the box office in North America. By achieving this feat, the movie has also become the 12th animated film in history to do so. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The animated feature almost hit the $900 million milestone at the worldwide box office. It will achieve that by next weekend. The Super Mario movie is still tracking to gross $1 billion worldwide. The film will now face more competition, as Michael is performing well, and The Devil Wears Prada 2 will also pose a threat to the animation.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie crosses the $400 million milestone domestically

According to Box Office Mojo, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie has collected $12.1 million at the box office in North America on its 5th three-day weekend. The animation has set a 3rd weekend record as the 5th-largest for a video game adaptation. It is below The Super Mario Bros Movie’s $18.6 million and A Minecraft Movie’s $13.7 million 5th weekend grosses.

It dropped by 41.3% from last weekend, highlighting its stronghold in its home territory. The Super Mario movie lost 319 theaters in North America. It has crossed the $400 million domestic milestone and now stands at $402.7 million cume. The film is expected to gross around $430 million domestically.

Becomes 2026’s First $400M Grosser, 12th Animated Film Overall

According to reports, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie has become the 12th animated film to cross the $400 million mark at the domestic box office. It has also surpassed Frozen’s $400.7 million domestic haul to become the 11th-highest-grossing animation ever. Meanwhile, it is also the first 2026 release to cross the $400 million milestone domestically.

Worldwide collection update

According to the report, the animated feature has collected $32.2 million at the overseas box office on its 5th weekend with just a 12.3% drop. Internationally, the film’s total hits $491.5 million, cume, and, allied with the domestic total, the worldwide haul hits $894.2 million. It is expected to earn between $1 billion and $1.1 billion worldwide.

Box office summary

Domestic – $402.7 million

International – $491.5 million

Worldwide – $894.2 million

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