The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is chasing the OG film’s global total to overcome it and achieve the ultimate goal. In the way, it is also demolishing big blockbusters. Apart from beating The Super Mario Bros Movie, the film is also tracking to break into the top 10 highest-grossing films worldwide post-COVID. To break into the post-COVID era top 10 grossers, it would have to surpass the MCU giants Deadpool & Wolverine; the previous Super Mario movie is also on this list. keep scrolling for the deets.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie at the domestic box office

It is finally on its way to catch up to The Super Mario Bros Movie in the dailies in North America. The animated sequel collected $1.8 million on its 4th Wednesday at the domestic box office. It is the second biggest 4th Wednesday among video game adaptations. The sequel is less than The Super Mario Bros Movie’s $3 million and A Minecraft Movie’s $1 million 4th Wednesday grosses. The domestic total of the animated sequel is $363.7 million.

Inches away from hitting the $800 million milestone worldwide

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is on the verge of crossing a major milestone overseas. Based on the latest numbers provided by Box Office Mojo, the animated sequel collected $393.9 million at the international box office. Allied to the domestic total of the animated sequel is $757.7 million. It might even cross the $900 million worldwide milestone, but judging by the buzz around Michael, the Super Mario movie might lose its edge this weekend.

Worldwide collection breakdown of the movie

Domestic – $363.7 million

International – $394 million

Worldwide – $757.7 million

Can it beat Deadpool & Wolverine as the 10th highest-grossing film post-COVID?

According to reports, Deadpool & Wolverine is the 10th highest-grossing film worldwide post-COVID. The MCU movie starring Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds was released in 2024 and grossed $1.34 billion worldwide. Currently, the animated sequel is tracking to gross between $1 billion and $1.1 billion worldwide. It might get impacted by Michael, but whatever, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie will not be able to beat Deadpool & Wolverine and break into the post-COVID global top 10.

Check out the top 10 highest-grossing films post-COVID at the global box office

Avatar: The Way of Water — $2.34 billion Ne Zha 2 — $2.2 billion Spider-Man: No Way Home — $1.92 billion Zootopia 2 — $1.87 billion Inside Out 2 — $1.7 billion Top Gun: Maverick — $1.5 billion Avatar: Fire and Ash — $1.49 billion Barbie — $1.45 billion The Super Mario Bros Movie — $1.36 billion Deadpool & Wolverine — $1.34 billion

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, starring Chris Pratt and Jack Black, follows Mario, Luigi, and their friends as they adventure into outer space, where they meet Princess Rosaline and face off against Bowser and his son, Bowser Jr. It was released on April 1.

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