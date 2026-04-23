Dhurandhar 2 is closer than ever to its one last major milestone. Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and R Madhavan starrer will soon enter the 1800 crore club. The countdown has begun as it will beat Baahubali 2 and emerge as the 2nd highest-grossing Indian film globally. Scroll below for the day 35 update!

How much has Dhurandhar: The Revenge earned overseas?

Dhurandhar 2 has unlocked a huge streak of records at the overseas box office. It is Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar’s highest-grossing film, moving way past the OG Dhurandhar. The spy action thriller sequel is also the highest-grossing Indian film of 2026 at the international box office.

In 35 days of its run, Rakesh Bedi co-starrer has accumulated 423 crore gross at the overseas box office. It will likely conclude its journey under 430 crore amid competition from Bhooth Bangla, Darling re-release, Vaazha 2, and other Indian rivals.

Where does it stand worldwide?

At the worldwide box office, Dhurandhar: The Revenge has earned 1789.71 crore gross in 35 days. This includes 1158.23 crore net, which is about 1366.71 crore gross from the domestic circuit.

Ranveer Singh is all set to add another feather to his cap. Dhurandhar 2 is exactly 10.29 crore gross away from surpassing the worldwide lifetime of Baahubali 2, which concluded its journey at 1800 crore gross. With that, his Eid 2026 release will also become the 2nd Bollywood film and 3rd Indian film in history to enter the 1800 crore club. The milestone should be unlocked before the end of the sixth weekend. Exciting times ahead!

Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office Day 35 Summary

India net: 1158.23 crore

India gross: 1366.71 crore

Overseas gross: 423 crore

Worldwide gross: 1789.71 crore

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