Currently in its third week, Vaazha 2 is already a massive success, becoming the fifth Malayalam film to enter the 200 crore club recently. A few days back, it became the fifth-highest-grossing film of Mollywood, and now, it continues to push its tally ahead at a good pace. The next target is Mohanlal’s Thudarum, but chasing it down won’t be easy, as the film must add another 20 crore+ to the kitty. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 21!

How much did Vaazha 2 earn at the worldwide box office in 21 days?

The Vaazha sequel scored 1.55 crore on the third Wednesday, day 21, in India. Compared to day 20’s 1.8 crore, it displayed a drop of just 13.88%. Overall, it has earned an estimated 112.55 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. It equals a gross domestic collection of 132.8 crore. Overseas, it has amassed a whopping 83.7 crore gross so far. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the 21-day total stands at a huge 216.5 crore gross.

Here’s the worldwide collection breakdown:

India net – 112.55 crore

India gross – 132.8 crore

Overseas gross – 83.7 crore

Worldwide gross – 216.5 crore

Can Vaazha 2 become the 4th highest-grossing Malayalam film?

With 216.5 crore gross, Vaazha 2 is already the fifth-highest-grossing Malayalam film by a good margin. To claim the fourth spot, it must beat Thudarum (237.76 crore), which is 21.26 crore away. So, to become the fourth-highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time globally, the Vaazha sequel must earn another 21.27 crore, which looks within reach but not that easy.

Vaazha 2 continues to enjoy a smooth ride at the box office, but everything depends on how it performs during the fourth weekend. If it mint strong numbers during the upcoming weekend, grabbing the fourth spot will be achievable; otherwise, it might just miss surpassing Thudarum.

Take a look at Mollywood’s top 10 grossers globally (gross):

Lokah Chapter 1 – Chandra – 305.17 crore L2: Empuraan – 268.23 crore Manjummel Boys – 241.56 crore Thudarum – 237.76 crore Vaazha 2 – 216.5 crore (21 days) 2018 – 181 crore Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life – 160.08 crore Aavesham – 156.48 crore Sarvam Maya – 151.27 crore Pulimurugan – 140 crore

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