Lately, Mollywood has been witnessing some really big box office juggernauts, and the momentum continues in full swing. The latest Malayalam film, Vaazha 2, is enjoying a fantastic run, exceeding all expectations. Mounted on a very tight budget, the film has amassed a mind-blowing collection so far and has also pulled off a historic feat in the domestic market. In the recent development, it has crossed 1000% returns, making history among the top 10 Mollywood grossers of all time. Keep reading for a detailed report of day 20!

How much did Vaazha 2 earn at the Indian box office in 20 days?

On the third Tuesday, day 20, the Vaazha sequel earned an estimated 1.9 crore. Compared to day 19’s 2.05 crore, it saw a 7.31% drop. Overall, it has earned a staggering 111.1 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. It equals 131.09 crore gross. Given strong word of mouth, the milestone of 125 crore net looks very much achievable.

Here’s the week-wise collection breakdown:

Week 1 (8-day) – 55.05 crore

Week 2 – 41.1 crore

Day 16 – 3.1 crore

Day 17 – 3.35 crore

Day 18 – 4.3 crore

Day 19 – 2.05 crore

Day 20 – 1.9 crore

Total – 111.1 crore

Makes history with over 1000% returns!

Vaazha 2 was reportedly made on a budget of 10 crore. Against this cost, it has earned 111.1 crore net so far, thus enjoying a return on investment (ROI) of 101.1 crore in 20 days. Calculated further, it equals a whopping 1011% returns. As per Koimoi’s parameters, it has secured a super duper hit verdict at the Indian box office.

As we can see, Vaazha 2 has recorded 1011% returns in 20 days, making it a historic achievement. Among the top 10 Mollywood grossers at the Indian box office, the Vaazha sequel has become the only film to score 1000% returns, which is simply amazing. With still some fuel left in the tank, the film is expected to go much further in returns.

Box office summary:

Budget – 10 crore

India net collection – 111.1 crore

ROI – 101.1 crore

ROI% – 1011%

Verdict – Super Duper Hit

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