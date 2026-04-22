Prashanth Neel and Jr NTR are eyeing a historic feat with their upcoming film Dragon, which is arriving in the theaters on June 11, 2027. With his film, Prashanth Neel might aim for a record that no other director of Indian Cinema holds! Being the creator of the KGF & the Salaar universe, the director will be unleashing havoc with this film starring Jr NTR, and he is all set to bring a massive reshuffle at the box office!

In all probability, by the time Prashanth Neel and Jr NTR arrive, Sujeeth might have lost this record already! But currently, the director shares one of the biggest opening records with SS Rajamouli! Both these directors, along with Prashanth Neel, hold two spots each in the list of the top 10 biggest openings of Indian Cinema!

Dragon Box Office Opening To Change History!

Dragon, in all probability, might enter this list, and as soon as it does, Prashanth Neel will become the only director of Indian Cinema to hold three spots in the list – with Dragon, KGF Chapter 2, and Salaar! While he will overshadow SS Rajamouli, he will push Sujeeth’s They Call Him OG out of the list (if it manages to stay there).

However, Sujeeth might lose his tenth spot for They Call Him OG very soon, since this year will witness a lot of biggies, including Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana! But beating SS Rajamouli at the box office game will be a game-changer for Prashanth Neel’s career as well!

Check out the top 10 highest openers of Indian Cinema along with the name of their directors (India Net Collection).

Pushpa 2 (Sukumar): 174.9 crore Dhurandhar 2 (Aditya Dhar): 145 crore RRR (SS Rajamouli): 134 crore Baahubali 2 (SS Rajamouli): 121 crore KGF: Chapter 2 (Prashanth Neel): 116 crore Kalki 2898 AD (Nag Ashwin): 93 crore Salaar (Prashanth Neel): 92 crore Adipurush (Om Raut): 89 crore Saaho (Sujeeth): 88 crore They Call Him OG (Sujeeth): 84.75 crore

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Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Telugu Films of 2026 here.

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