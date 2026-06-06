Michael is one of the biggest hits of the year, and it shows impressive dominance worldwide even so late into the release. With the weak performance of Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu, it is benefiting even more at the box office. The music biopic could hit $1 billion worldwide if it continues to hold strong at the international box office. It has also been earning more than a million in North America amid the newcomers. In the middle of all this, the movie is inches away from surpassing the global haul of MCU hit Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Keep scrolling for the deets.

How much has the film collected at the North American box office so far?

The Michael Jackson biopic grossed a strong $1.3 million on its 6th Thursday, non-holiday, at the North American box office. The movie has registered the 8th biggest 6th Thursday at the domestic box office. It has dropped by 29.3% from last Thursday, despite losing 188 theaters last Friday. The Jaafar Jackson starrer hits $346.6 million cume at the domestic box office. It will soon cross the $350 million mark.

On track to hit the $900 million milestone worldwide

According to the last update, Michael collected $510.5 million at the international box office. It is inching closer to the $550 million mark overseas and might achieve it soon. Allied to the $346.6 million domestic box office, the worldwide collection stands at $857.1 million. It is expected to hit the $900 million mark worldwide during this weekend.

Worldwide collection breakdown

Domestic – $346.6 million

International – $510.5 million

Worldwide – $857.1 million

Inches away from surpassing Black Panther: Wakanda Forever worldwide

Michael has been surpassing the global hauls of several Hollywood blockbusters. After Venom, Thor: Ragnarok, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, the music biopic is now behind the global haul of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. For the unversed, Wakanda Forever is the sequel to Black Panther and was released following Chadwick Boseman‘s death. It beautifully carried forward the legacy and grossed $859.2 million worldwide.

Michael is less than $3 million away from surpassing the global haul of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Also, Michael is now the 100th-highest-grossing film worldwide, and it will climb further in the coming days. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is at #98, and soon the Jaafar Jackson starrer will take that spot. Antoine Fuqua’s film will be available on digital platforms from next week, and it was released on April 24.

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