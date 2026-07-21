Moana Box Office: Dwayne Johnson Beats Disney Flop, Tron: Ares

( Photo Credit – Disney )

Disney’s live-action Moana, led by Dwayne Johnson and Catherine Lagaiaia, continues to enjoy a modest run at the box office. It is beating some of the biggest Disney flops at the box office. It has surpassed the Disney flop Tron: Ares at the worldwide box office in record time despite the troubled run. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Moana is set to cross the $200 million milestone worldwide, finally!

The live-action remake added another 325 screens in North America this past weekend. It lost the #1 rank to The Odyssey and collected $17.9 million in its second weekend at the North American box office. The film dropped by 58.4% from last weekend in North America. In ten days, the film hits the $81 million cume at the domestic box office. The film struggling to cross $100 million, despite Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson starring in it, is troubling for it.

The film is tracking to end its domestic run below the $150 million mark. At the international box office, Moana collected $25 million in its second weekend, down 52.2%, bringing the overseas total to $96.3 million. Therefore, adding the domestic and overseas totals, the worldwide collection reached $177.3 million, edging closer to the $200 million milestone.

Worldwide collection breakdown

Domestic – $81.0 million

Inernational – $96.3 million

Worldwide – $177.3 million

Moana beats Tron: Ares in record time

One of Disney’s tentpole projects released in 2025 was Tron: Ares, starring Jared Leto and Jeff Bridges. It was also a critical and commercial failure against its huge budget. According to Box Office Mojo, the worldwide box office of Tron: Ares is $142.2 million. The film was made on a $220 million budget and ended up a major financial flop.

Moana has surpassed the global haul of Tron: Ares in just ten days. It is experiencing a weak box-office run, and the popularity of the original animations is driving ticket sales. The film is expected to reach a few more unwanted milestones to avoid becoming the biggest flop ever. It still has to beat Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu to not end up being Disney’s biggest flop of 2026.

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