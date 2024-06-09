Robert Downey Jr, Jon Favreau, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Jeff Bridges made the first Iron Man fun and entertaining, which helped Marvel lay the foundation stone of the MCU. It is now one of the highest-grossing studios. RDJ played the Playboy turned superhero role really well, but Jeff was a great villain to his Tony Stark. He played Obadiah Stane, aka Iron Monger, who died at the end of the film, but the actor once revealed that he was not supposed to die. Scroll below for the deets.

Bridges is an acclaimed actor who has won several accolades, including an Oscar, a Golden Globe, and a Screen Actors Guild Award. As mentioned above, this RDJ-led movie was the first MCU film, and the actor once revealed that he, along with Downey and Jon, made changes in the script. The senior actor once recalled that the Marvel boss Kevin Feige threw the script in the dustbin.

The movie came out in 2008, and a few years later, during a Q&A with IGN readers, the Iron Man villain Jeff Bridges made a startling revelation that his character Obadiah Stane was not supposed to die in the movie. Robert Downey Jr’s co-star revealed, “When I was hired on, it was scripted that Obadiah would live, that when they opened his Iron Monger suit…he was not in it.”

Jeff Bridges added, “Then, they decided to kill my ass off. Telling me ‘it’s a comic-fantasy, so who knows, your character could come back.’ I guess we’ll see…” It has been sixteen years since the first film and the MCU kickstarted.

On the work front, Jeff Bridges has Tron: Ares in the pipeline, which will be released in the theatres in 2025.

Robert Downey Jr bid goodbye to the role of Iron Man with 2019’s Avengers: Endgame. The 2008 movie was made on an estimated budget of $140 million and earned $585.8 million worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo. The film has two more installments, and they are all streaming on Disney+.

