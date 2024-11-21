Tom Holland? He’s not here for that “guys need to be taller than the girls they date” nonsense. He straight-up called it a “stupid assumption.” Yup, you heard that right. During an interview with SiriusXM before the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Tom and Zendaya shut down all the chatter about their height difference, saying it’s no biggie.

Here’s the deal: Zendaya’s 5’10”, Tom’s 5’8”. It’s not exactly a giant gap, but of course, people love to talk. And ever since they started their Spider-Man journey, fans on social media couldn’t help but comment on their height difference, especially after the two dropped some funny moments on The Graham Norton Show. Zendaya made it clear that she wasn’t bothered by it—after all, her mom is taller than her dad. “I honestly never thought of it as a thing,” she said, keeping it chill.

Tom Holland was all in on Zendaya’s side, saying, “She’s not that much taller than me; let’s just put this out there.” He also rubbished rumors about height difference affecting his relationship with Zendaya as a “stupid assumption” during the interview. And honestly, he’s not wrong. People need to ditch these old-school ideas about heights in relationships. In 2024, who’s still bothered by that?

Of course, their height came into play in the Spider-Man world during one of the stunts. Zendaya shared a hilarious story where Spider-Man swings MJ (her character) onto a bridge. But because of their height difference, Zendaya always landed before Tom. “My feet obviously hit the ground before he does,” she laughed. Meanwhile, Tom was like, “And I’m the superhero. I’m supposed to look cool.” Classic.

But let’s get serious for a second. While fans obsess over the height stuff, Zendaya and Tom Holland have kept it pretty private regarding their relationship. That all changed when paparazzi caught them kissing outside her place in LA back in July. Tom opened up about the downside of fame in GQ’s Men of the Year issue, saying they felt “robbed” of their privacy. “One of the downsides of our fame is that privacy isn’t really in our control anymore,” he said. “A moment that you think is between two people that love each other very much is now a moment that is shared with the entire world.”

So, in case you missed it—height? Doesn’t matter. The couple has been doing fine, with or without the “taller guy” stereotype. They’re making it work in the movies and real life.

