Late singer Liam Payne was laid to rest at a church in Amersham, Buckinghamshire, wherein the funeral ceremony was attended by his family and former One Direction bandmates Zayn Malik, Harry Styles, Niall Horan, and Louis Tomlinson. This marked the first reunion of the former band after several years, albeit in a sadder circumstance. Amid this, Payne’s old tweet has been going viral wherein he had quipped fans about his funeral.

In a 2010 tweet, Liam Payne wrote, “If I died, would you come to my funeral?” which has now been going viral amid his funeral. Needless to say, fans started getting extremely emotional seeing the throwback tweet from the ‘Night Changes’ singer. Some even started reacting to the same.

One of the fans shared a collage picture of Liam Payne’s former One Direction bandmates Zayn Malik, Harry Styles, Niall Horan, and Louis Tomlinson attending his funeral under the tweet and said, “The Boys Did Liam.” Another user said, “They did my Payno, they did, we wish they wouldn’t have to.” A user added, “They came, rest in peace, enjoy paradise, you did well, you lived.” Another fan said, “Yes, love, everyone did, you are loved. Love you and miss you badly.” A fan wrote, “Why did you write this? It hurts.”

Meanwhile, talking about Liam Payne’s funeral, the late singer’s former One Direction bandmates Zayn Malik, Harry Styles, Niall Horan, and Louis Tomlinson were seen attending the funeral in black suits and ties. From the pictures that have been going viral, Zayn and Louis were also seen comforting each other. The ‘What Makes You Beautiful’ singer’s coffin arrived in a white carriage drawn by two white horses. They were decorated with floral arrangements with the words ‘Son’ and ‘Daddy.’ The latter was a sweet tribute to Payne from his 7-year-old son Bear, whom he shared with his former partner Cheryl. His girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, was also seen arriving at the funeral. Liam passed away on October 16, 2024, after falling from his hotel balcony in Buenos Aires.

If I died would you come to ma funeral…? — Liam (@LiamPayne) December 31, 2010

