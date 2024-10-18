Throwback When Liam Payne Revealed Real Reason Behind His Departure From One Direction

Former singer of One Direction, Liam Payne, passed away on Wednesday after falling from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires. The news of the 31-year-old singer’s death comes shocking and saddening for his fans and his fellow ex-bandmates as the singer was just getting started with his solo career after leaving One Direction.

Why Did Liam Payne Leave One Direction?

Payne gained widespread recognition after becoming a member of the boy band One Direction. He first appeared on The X Factor in 2008, but he was eliminated. Payne returned in 2010 and was grouped with four other contestants, namely Zayn Malik, Nial Horan, Louis Tomlinson, and Harry Styles, who then formed One Direction.

However, after Malik departed from the band, Payne took on more vocal duties and became a key songwriter for the band. He co-wrote over half of the songs on their third and fourth albums. Payne and Tomlinson were among the highest earners in the group until the group went on hiatus in 2015. Since then, Payne officially embarked on his solo career, releasing his debut album LP1 in 2019. By May 2023, he announced that he was working on a new album and gearing up for a tour.

In his solo career, Payne found success with hits like Strip That Down, which he produced with Quavo. Although he planned a 2023 tour in South America, he had to postpone it due to a kidney infection.

Apart from his career, Payne was vocal about his struggles with substance abuse. The singer finally got sober after undergoing treatment and celebrated his six months of sobriety in mid-2023.

One Direction sold over 50 million records worldwide, releasing five albums and four hit songs on the Billboard charts. Their last and final album, Made in the A.M., came out in 2015, and the band was disbanded in 2016.

How Did Liam Payne Die?

Payne died after falling from a hotel balcony. Reportedly, he and his girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, arrived in Argentina on September 30 for a vacation and to attend his former bandmate, Nial Horan’s concert. While Cassidy left the town a few days earlier, Payne stayed behind at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

The investigation revealed that Payne fell into the hotel’s internal courtyard, and his injuries were so severe that there “was no possibility of resuscitation.” Payne is survived by his 7-year-old son, Bear Grey, and his ex, Cheryl.

