Niall Horan rose to fame as a member of the boy band One Direction. Along with Louis Tomlinson, Harry Styles, Liam Payne, and Zayn Malik (previously), 1D had created a viral mania all across the globe and enjoyed a massive fan following. They announced their indefinite hiatus in 2016 and have been working on their respective careers since. Scroll below as we give you some exciting details about the Irish singer’s The Voice salary.

To begin with, each of the boys managed to create successful careers for themselves after the unfortunate hiatus. Niall has produced three solo albums – Flicker (2017), Heartbreak Weather (2020), and The Show (2023). All of them were massive chartbusters and even debuted at #1 in several countries.

It was in 2023 that Niall Horan joined The Voice as a coach. His cheeky personality and fun banter with John Legend, Reba McEntire, and Gwen Stefani are widely loved by fans. But there’s sad news as the singer is stepping away from the show for a while. It is his hectic tour schedule that made him take the decision.

How much salary does Niall Horan earn for The Voice? As per a report by The Sun, the former One Direction member takes home a whopping sum of $8 million each season. As per several reports, he has a net worth of $70 million, so these earnings significantly contribute to his wealth.

It is also the starting salary and also what other coaches reportedly made. Pharrell, Alicia Keys, Jennifer Hudson, Nick Jonas, Camila Cabello, and Chance The Rapper took home the same sum during their stint as coaches on The Voice. The salaries for Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Kelly Clarkson, and others have been on the other end.

Meanwhile, Nick Jonas recently announced his break from The Voice Season 24. He broke the news via a promo video on the official Instagram handle and welcomed pop duo Dan + Shay, who’d be replacing him for a while.

Fans do not have the best reactions; they’ve been sharing their disappointment in the comments section.

A user wrote, “Awww! Niall will be missed!”

Another commented, “Will @niallhoran be back for winning Night ? If not please advise cuz he’s the reason I’ve come back to the Voice ! Last minute bad news is not appreciated ! I broke plans today so I could see @niallhoran steal TANNER BACK! Unprofessional to say the least !”

“Will miss Niall,” shared another fan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NBC’s The Voice (@nbcthevoice)

On the professional front, Niall Horan will now be busy with his upcoming tour The Show: Live On Tour. In support of his third album, the show will kickstart in February 2023 in North Ireland and will conclude in September 2024.

