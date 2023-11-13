The Office, starring Steve Carell, John Krasinski, Rainn Wilson, and others, was one of the most popular sitcoms, and people still watch it on streaming platforms and its re-runs on television. A few days back, there were reports that the show would get rebooted, but creator Greg Daniels has put it all to rest with his latest and upsetting update. Keep scrolling to know more in detail.

The show started in 2005 and took place in 2013, with nine seasons. The show was about a group of office workers showcasing ego clashes and wrong behavior, among other things, wrapped in humor. The exciting thing about The Office is that it was more of a mockumentary than a straight-up comedy show. As a result, for some, it can be considered a slow burn, unlike other sitcoms like Friends.

The Office co-creator Greg Daniels, in an interview with The Wrap for his OTT series Upload, opened up about the potential reboot of the sitcom. It is not good news for the fans, or is it? Anyway, Daniels said that he does not like to think of anything as a reboot. He added, “Because I feel like we ended that story beautifully. The characters had closure.” He also explained that they were lucky to get such a fantastic cast and wouldn’t want to ruin it with a redo.

The Office’s Greg Daniels continued, “So the notion of a reboot is not of interest.” The show’s fans are surprisingly okay with the decision and praise them for not going ahead with the idea.

Taking to the comment section of Culture Crave’s X post on The Office, people shared their views on it.

One of the users wrote, “Thank God we have a gem; don’t ruin it.”

Another said, “Thank you for sparing us.”

A third user commented, “Thank goodness it’s not going ahead. It will never be the same and will ruin the beauty of the show and the season-ending.”

Followed by, “They finally came to their senses, better late than never,” “That’s awesome; we don’t need a reboot.”

And, “Awww, best to keep it a classic and not mess it up.”

#TheOffice creator Greg Daniels has no plans to reboot the series “We ended that story beautifully. The characters had closure. I would never want to redo that same show with a different cast … the notion of a reboot is not of interest” What he wants to do is make a spinoff… pic.twitter.com/mN4nyhJAer — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) November 12, 2023

For those unaware, the British version of The Office was the original version, and then this American version came out. Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant created the OG one. It featured Ricky and Martin Freeman in significant roles.

