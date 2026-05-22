From days as only ‘Jim Halpert’ on The Office, John Krasinski has grown into a respected actor, director, and screenwriter, with critically acclaimed roles in drama, horror, and action films. From tension-ridden survival films like A Quiet Place to heart-wrenching dramas like 13 Hours, Krasinski continues to deliver performances loved by audiences around the globe. Here are John Krasinski’s top 5 best films, ranked by IMDb, with director, plot, and where to watch.

1. A Quiet Place (2018)

Director: John Krasinski

John Krasinski IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

7.5/10 Streaming On: Amazon Prime Video, Paramount +

Plot: In a world of unknown, terrifying creatures, where one can only survive by not making a sound, the movie tells the story of the Abbott family, who must stay quiet to survive in the post-apocalyptic world. John Krasinski stars as Lee Abbott, a father and husband determined to keep his family safe amid deadly threats.

2. 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi (2016)

Director: Michael Bay

Michael Bay IMDb Rating: 7.3/10

7.3/10 Streaming On: Amazon Prime Video, Paramount +

Plot: This film follows a group of American security officers protecting an American compound when it came under attack during the Benghazi incident; it is based on true events. John Krasinski, who plays the role of Jack Silva, an American soldier who risks his life on this deadly mission.

3. A Quiet Place Part II (2020)

Director: John Krasinski

John Krasinski IMDb Rating: 7.2/10

7.2/10 Streaming On: Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Paramount +

Plot: After all the terrifying things that happened in the first installment of A Quiet Place, the Abbott family goes outside for the first time in the post-apocalyptic world and must survive against the deadly, sound-hunting beasts. The sequel brings adventure beyond Abott’s isolated farm.

4. Away We Go (2009)

Director: Sam Mendes

Sam Mendes IMDb Rating: 7.0/10

7.0/10 Streaming On: Amazon Prime Video

Plot: The film centers on a couple expecting a child as they travel across the United States in search of a place to settle where they can raise their child. John Krasinski who plays the role of Burt Farlander, provides warmth, humor, and emotion to this story

5. Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness (2022)

Director: Sam Raimi

Sam Raimi IMDb Rating: 6.9/10

6.9/10 Streaming On: Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar

Plot: As Doctor Strange travels through multiple universes with America Chavez, he is confronted by a powerful superhero group in one of the alternate universes, named the Illuminati. John Krasinski also stars as Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic of the Illuminati and made a memorable screen presence for his fans.

John’s film career is not only filled with comedies but also dramas, war thrillers, and hugely anticipated, terrifying films. He has become a lovable Hollywood actor and director from a television icon in the film industry over the years. John knows how to make his characters come alive and tell a strong story. Movies like A Quiet Place Part II have proved John’s talent behind the camera to be strong. But whether in an action-packed survival thriller or in character-driven stories, Krasinski is still resonating with audiences all over the world. These top 5 John Krasinski films are a perfect showcase of the actor’s versatility and creativity in Hollywood.

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