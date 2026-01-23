Sam Raimi has been known for blending tension, dark humor, and emotional unease. He has built a filmography that refuses to let the audience relax, thrives on discomfort, and revels in unpredictability. His storytelling often keeps viewers on edge from start to finish. Whether it is psychological fear, survival thriller, suspense, or unsettling silence, Raim’s films have a way of pulling you in and holding you there long after the moment has passed.

That approach continues with his upcoming film Send Help, scheduled to release on January 30, 2026. The psychological horror survival thriller stars Dylan O’Brien and Rachel McAdams and brings Sam Raimi back to familiar ground, where he continues his legacy of turning tension into a character of its own.

Here are five of Sam Raimi’s most gripping films that define his legacy of filmmaking.

1. Don’t Breathe (2016)

RT Score : 88%

: 88% Where To Watch: Prime Video & Netflix

Plot: One of Raimi’s most nerve-wracking productions, Don’t Breathe traps its character in a house where every second could mean death. It’s claustrophobic, cruel, and relentlessly tense, proof that Raimi understands fear on a deeply physical level.

2. Don’t Move (2024)

RT Score : 75%

: 75% Where To Watch: Netflix

Plot: Minimalist, tense, and suffocating, this thriller proves Raimi doesn’t need spectacle to terrify. Silence, stillness, and psychological pressure do all the work. The tension is so tightly wound that even the smallest movement feels dangerous.

3. Doctor Strange: In the Multiverse of Madness (2022)

RT Score : 73%

: 73% Where To Watch: Disney+ & JioHotstar

Plot: Even within a Marvel framework, Raimi injected his signature horror sensibility, distorted visuals, psychological horror, and chaotic energy. This wasn’t just a superhero film; it was a full-blown Raimi nightmare.

4. The Grudge (2004)

RT Score : 41%

: 41% Where To Watch: Fubo

Plot: Pure, slow-burning dread. Raimi’s touch as a producer turns this into a chilling exploration of curse-driven horror, where fear lingers long after the film ends. It thrives on atmosphere rather than spectacle, turning everyday spaces into sites of terror. Raimi’s influence ensures that the horror isn’t just seen; it’s felt, creeping into your mind and refusing to leave.

5. Send Help (2026)

RT Score : TBA

: TBA Where To Watch: Theatrical Release on January 30, 2026

Plot: Raimi flips the survival genre on its head with this twisted, psychological thriller. Stranded on a desert island, two co-workers are forced to confront not just nature, but the power, control, and deeply buried resentment. It’s not just about monsters or gore; it’s also about human behaviour when systems collapse.

Advertisement

Check out our recommendations on What to Watch

Must Read: Oscars 2026 Best Picture Nominations Ranked: From Marty Supreme To Sinners & Where To Watch

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News