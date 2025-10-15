What would you do if you crash-landed on a deserted island with only your office rival for company? Send Help, the new darkly comedic psychological thriller from Sam Raimi (Spider-Man, The Evil Dead), puts two coworkers to the ultimate test of survival, wit, and nerve. The first poster and trailer have dropped, teasing the tense and hilarious adventure hitting theaters in January 2026.

Star-Studded Cast Brings The Story To Life

The film features an impressive cast, including Rachel McAdams (Spotlight, Mean Girls), Dylan O’Brien (Twinless, Saturday Night), Edyll Ismail (La Brea), Dennis Haysbert (Far from Heaven), Xavier Samuel (Elvis), Chris Pang (Crazy Rich Asians), Thaneth Warakulnukroh (Thai Cave Rescue), and Emma Raimi (Happy Pills). With such talent, Send Help promises a mix of intense drama, dark comedy, and suspenseful thrills.

A Suspenseful & Darkly Humorous Plot

The trailer introduces Linda Liddle (Rachel McAdams) and Bradley Preston (Dylan O’Brien), two coworkers who survive a plane crash and find themselves stranded on a deserted island. To survive, they must overcome past grievances and learn to work together—but the situation quickly turns into a tense, darkly humorous battle of wits.

Sam Raimi’s Twisted Take On Survival

Director Sam Raimi says, “I’ve always loved stories where dynamic characters are pushed to extremes. In our story, the power shifts create an escalating situation brimming with unexpected turns and suspense.”

Send Help is produced by Sam Raimi and Zainab Azizi (65), executive produced by JJ Hook (The Amateur), and written by Damian Shannon & Mark Swift (Friday the 13th, Baywatch). The original score is composed by Danny Elfman (The Nightmare Before Christmas, Batman), adding to the film’s thrilling atmosphere.

Fans can gear up for a cinematic experience that combines dark comedy, psychological tension, and thrilling survival drama when Send Help releases in January 2026.

Send Help Trailer

