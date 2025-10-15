In Hollywood and the fashion industry, beauty plays a vital role. Females are mainly under a lot of pressure to look a particular type, and Botox is the most common procedure now in showbiz. Actress Amanda Seyfried was also told to go under the knife at a very young age, but she rejected the idea in the early stages of her career. Keep scrolling for more.

Seyfried began her acting career in her teen years and became popular with Mean Girls. From musicals like Mamma Mia! and its sequel to horror flick Jennifer’s Body, the actress brought range to her performances over the years. As she started, young people’s advice on plastic surgery came to her when she was in her prime, like at 25.

When Amanda Seyfried was advised to go under the knife at 25

In an interview with Glamour [via Showbiz Cheatsheet], Amanda Seyfried once revealed how some people she did not even know well advised her to get Botox, and she ignored them back then. In another interview with Metro, the Mean Girls star said, “I’ve considered a lot of things – like I want to have a nose job and fix my skin, but I just think that maybe at some point people would go too far. I’ll age gracefully for now. I’m only 25.”

She also felt that the excessive amount of money celebrities spent on plastic surgery had become a serious concern. She said, “All the people with all their money, they spend all their time shooting things in their faces and doing stuff that probably isn’t good for you, just to look a certain way. It’s like, we’re troubled.” Although years later she may not have opted for plastic surgery, she admitted to getting tempted by the idea.

The actress of Jennifer’s Body is glad that things are less invasive now, as she hates needles and could do without them. She told Daily Mail, “I believe in looking your best naturally … but I am getting tempted.”

On the professional front, Amanda Seyfried‘s film The Testament of Ann Lee premiered in the main competition of the 82nd Venice International Film Festival. It is scheduled for a limited release in the United States this Christmas.

