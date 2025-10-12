Dakota Fanning and Elle Fanning are two of Hollywood’s most talented and successful sibling stars who began their acting careers very young. While Dakota gained early fame with powerful performances in films like I Am Sam and War of the Worlds, Elle carved her own path with standout roles in Maleficent and The Great. Over the years, both sisters have built impressive résumés across film and television, leading to significant financial success. Here’s how their net worths compare and how each has earned her fortune in Hollywood.

Dakota has focused on dramatic and independent projects, earning critical acclaim and longevity in the industry, while Elle has balanced blockbuster roles with acclaimed performances in period dramas. The sisters are carving their niches in the industry.

Elle Fanning’s Net Worth in 2025

Elle started her career as a child artist and appeared in several notable films, including The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, Daddy Day Care, and more. She gained global recognition as Princess Aurora in the Maleficent movies. Elle was also praised for her performance in A Complete Unknown. She is among the rising stars in Hollywood, and she received nominations for the Primetime Emmy Award and the Golden Globe Awards for playing Catherine the Great in the period drama show The Great. According to Celebrity Net Worth, her estimated fortune is $8 million.

Dakota Fanning’s Net Worth in 2025

At only 5 years of age, Dakota Fanning’s outstanding performance in the emotional drama I Am Sam, starring Sean Penn, earned her several accolades. She became one of the youngest actresses to be nominated for a Screen Actors Guild Award. Legendary director Steven Spielberg called her the most gifted actress he has ever worked with. Over the years, she has worked in many popular movies, including Tom Cruise‘s War of the Worlds and the Twilight movies. The Twilight star has an estimated net worth of $12 million [via Celebrity Net Worth].

Dakota Fanning Vs Elle Fanning Net Worth in 2025

In conclusion, while both sisters have achieved remarkable success in their own right, Dakota Fanning currently leads slightly in terms of wealth. Her net worth is reportedly around $4 million higher than that of her younger sister, Elle Fanning — a testament to her longer career span and early start in Hollywood. Nonetheless, with Elle’s rapid rise and impressive recent projects, the gap between the two may soon narrow even further.

What’s next for the Fanning sisters?

On the professional front, Elle Fanning will be seen in the upcoming sci-fi movie Predator: Badlands. It is part of the Predator franchise and will be released on November 7. Meanwhile, Dakota was last seen on Vicious, which premiered at the Fantastic Fest this September before simultaneously coming out on Paramount+ and VOD.

